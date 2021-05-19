Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle Explodes, Scaring Texas Man, Impressing Neighbors

Walk past Colby Watson’s home and you’d think he’s getting mad action from Gwyneth Paltrow. The Texas man claims Paltrow’s candle, called “This Smells Like My Vagina,” exploded, spread Gwen’s essence everywhere, and could have killed him.

The $75 candle, sold by Paltrow’s company “Goop”, comes with a warning:

WARNING: BURN CANDLE WITHIN SIGHT. KEEP AWAY FROM THINGS THAT CATCH FIRE. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. TRIM WICK TO 1/8” BEFORE EVERY LIGHTING. PLACE ON A STABLE, HEAT RESISTANT SURFACE. KEEP WAX POOL FREE OF DEBRIS. DO NOT BURN FOR MORE THAN TWO HOURS AT A TIME. ALLOW GLASS TO COOL COMPLETELY BEFORE HANDLING.

Watson, who let the candle burn for three hours, believes the warning is “insufficient” and is starting a class-action lawsuit, claiming breach of warranty and product liability. He is seeking more than $5 million dollars. He claims the candle became engulfed in flames and exploded, filling the room with Gwyn-smoke.

A Goop rep told TMZ, “We’re confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product. We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic—the brand that supplies the candle— has substantiated the product’s performance and safety through industry standard testing.”

Goop’s description of the 10.5-ounce candle: “With a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent, this candle is made with geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed to put us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

The candle is currently sold out, but Goop offers a waiting list so you can trick your neighbors into thinking Gwyneth Paltrow is your booty call. If you can’t wait for the candle, you can order Paltrow’s roll-on perfume, “This Smells Like My Vagina.” If you’re a REAL man you’ll opt for Gwyn “Megalomaniac” Paltrow’s ultimate scent: “This Smells Like My Orgasm.”