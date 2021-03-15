Joy Behar Doesn't Think Antifa Exists

If there’s one thing I’ve been consistent about, Dear Reader, it’s that I’m 100% anti-riot. Rioting is wrong. Political violence for any reason is unacceptable, whether you’re wearing black bloc or a MAGA hat. I condemn it unreservedly across the board, and I see no difference between the Capitol riot or any of the rioting we saw last summer. However, the same cannot be said for our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left. They’re just fine with rioting when their team does it, because it gets them what they want. A few burned-down neighborhoods here and there, a few businesses destroyed and lives ruined and dreams shattered, are worth the political results. They love antifa and BLM because those groups injure the right people and destroy the right targets.

And then, because that’s just not evil enough to satisfy them, they actually deny there’s any rioting at all! They look right into the camera and lie to you.

Joe Biden took that ball and ran with it — well, a brisk stroll, at least — referring to Antifa as “an idea, not an organization.” It’s just an idea that’s beating up cops and smashing windows and burning down the neighborhood Arby’s. It’s just an idea that chased those Minneapolis cops out of their own station and then burned it down. It’s just an idea. Ideas are good, right?

Now, noted philosopher and Foxy Brown cosplayer Joy Behar is expanding upon that. Not only is Antifa merely an idea, but the idea doesn’t even exist! Tristan Justice, The Federalist:

ABC’s “The View” co-host Joy Behar denied the militant left-wing group Antifa existed on Monday. During a segment on Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson claiming he wasn’t concerned by rioters who stormed the Capitol at the start of the new year, but might have had they been militant Black Lives Matter or Antifa demonstrators, Behar condemned the Midwestern Republican as worried about racist fiction. “He’s right out there with his racism, there’s no dog-whistle for him you know, it’s like ‘I’m a racist, have a nice day.’” Behar said. “He’s scared of this fictitious idea of Antifa, a thing that doesn’t even exist.”

Well, this “fictitious idea” was responsible for at least 25 deaths last year. This “thing that doesn’t even exist” caused up to $2 billion in property damage in 2020 alone. But hey, who’s counting? Let’s not get bogged down in pesky little details.

I mean, Andy Ngo has only devoted his life to reporting on these guys:

Behar should read some of the criminal complaints from around the country where evidence is provided showing the suspects’ ties to militant #antifa. The case of Darby Howard in Portland is just from a few days ago: https://t.co/aOMrdtYEM6 pic.twitter.com/AFOfwdX27q — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 15, 2021

But if Joy Behar admitted Ngo was right about something, she’d get canceled like that famous banjo player who just got kicked out of his band. There are good guys and bad guys, and if you ever agree with a bad guy, even when he’s saying something that’s obviously true, that makes you a bad guy too and they’ll ruin your life.

(Of course, this is The View we’re talking about. Millions of people watch those ignoramuses every day for some reason, and people seem to think they know what they’re yammering about. On the same show, Sunny Hostin tried to defend Andrew Cuomo because so many Republican governors are bad too. Like for example, Ron DeSantis probably did bad stuff that Sunny Hostin doesn’t bother to prove but she knows it’s true anyway. Why doesn’t anybody ever talk about that?)

Ron Johnson should be concerned about the riot at the Capitol, and Joy Behar should be concerned about all the other rioting we’ve seen over the past year. Everybody should be concerned about all of it. Innocent people are being hurt and killed. People are losing their livelihoods. It’s wrong, and lying about it won’t make it go away.