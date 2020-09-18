How Sweet: Black GOP Candidate Torches Joy Behar Over Blackface Photo

A moment to savor on The View today as black GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik accused co-host Joy Behar of parading “around in blackface” at a Halloween party a few years ago.

Behar admitted she dressed as a “beautiful African woman” when she was 29 and wore makeup that was ” a little bit darker than my skin” on a show in 2016.

Klacic caused much consternation among the group when she took great delight in pointing that out. She was defending Trump’s response to the pandemic and Behar stuck her nose into the conversation.

The ladies of @TheView didn’t like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar — I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface! pic.twitter.com/d39hPOAPOV — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) September 18, 2020

Via Breitbart:

BEHAR: Come on, Kim. Excuse me. I have to say something to you. He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue, and it’s airborne and that it was terrible, and then he went out and told the American people, don’t wear masks. It’s all going to go away. You have to put some blame on your president. I’m sorry. You’re putting it on something extraneous. KLACIK: Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago? Come on, Joy, I don’t think you should be asking questions —” BEHAR: That’s not true. Excuse me — excuse me! The black community had my back. They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage. Oh, please. KLACIK: The black community has my back as well.

The black co-host, Sonny Hostin, told the black congressional candidate that the black community doesn’t have her back because she lost a special election to the former head of the NAACP.

SUNNY HOSTIN: The black community has your back? The black community has your back? The black community did not vote for you. The black community did not vote for you. What planet are you living on? What planet are you living on — KLACIK: Sunny, can I speak? It was during a special election while we were still under lockdown — HOSTIN: Wow! Wow! KLACIK: Can I speak, or are you just going to scream over me? BEHAR: All right, before this become a big — listen, Kim, good luck to you. Thanks to Kim Klacik. Bye. KLACIK: That’s been very immature, but thank you for having me.

That’s the very first thing I thought when I saw that picture of Joy Behar in blackface — it was a “homage.”

Joy Behar: "Trump something something masks something something orange man bad." Kim Klacik: This you? 😂 pic.twitter.com/TA5imFD77a — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) September 18, 2020

We’ve heard it a million times and it never gets old. If the left didn’t have double standards they wouldn’t have any standards at all.

Kacik is an interesting candidate. She ran in a special election to fill the seat of the deceased Elijah Cummings and lost badly to the far better known Kweisi Mfume, the former NAACP head.

But this time around, she released a viral ad that’s gotten 800,000 views on YouTube of her walking through the blighted streets of Baltimore, blaming Democrats for the poverty and crime. “Black Lives Don’t Matter to Democrats.”

She kept her cool under the onslaught by The View hosts, which is far better than I would do in similar circumstances.

