AOC Sells 'Tax the Rich' Sweatshirts for the Low Low Price of $58

A lot of people seem to be sick and tired of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez already, but I think she provides a valuable service to all sane Americans. For decades the Democrats have kept moving further and further to the left, all while denying it. “Nah, we don’t really want to ban all the airplanes because we think our weather gods are angry. Don’t be ridiculous, we don’t actually believe that everyone who makes more money than we do is evil and deserves to be destroyed. Do you seriously think we want to control every aspect of your daily lives, you silly rubes?”

They do want all those things, and more. And now AOC has come along and proven it. She just blurts it right out. Whatever else you want to say about her (and I have, and will), at least she’s honest about being a communist.

Just look at her latest venture:

As always, made in the US with dignified, union jobs paying living wages ✨ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2020

That’s right, just in time for Christmas, you can get your very own “Tax the Rich” sweatshirt at the official AOC merchandise shop. And the price just can’t be beat — $58.

Note the details:

Please note this is a Pre-Order

Made in USA

Union printed

100% cotton

Gender neutral fit

“Union printed.” And it’s a good thing, too. Just imagine how much more expensive it would be otherwise!

And it’s gender-neutral, just like everything else in 2020 should be. (Except, of course, when you need to remind everybody that you’re a woman and therefore a victim. You’ll be hearing a lot of that under President Kamala. And it’s also why actress Ellen Page — sorry, I mean actor Elliot Page — is brave for coming out as transgender, but also evil for being a straight white male. It can get pretty confusing, but only if you stop and think about it. So don’t do that.)

Wearing a “Tax the Rich” shirt helps everybody. If you’re a liberal, it makes you feel like you’re actually accomplishing something. You’re signaling your virtue to the entire world: Wealthy people are bad, without exception, other than the people who say things you agree with and promise to give you free stuff.

And if you’re not a liberal, spotting somebody in such a stupid, overpriced shirt tells you everything you need to know and you can steer clear before they start talking to you.

I’m not rich enough to be able to afford a $60 shirt just to try to impress people who aren’t worth trying to impress. But I also don’t want to take stuff I haven’t earned from the people who’ve earned it. I’m one of those guys. AOC is never going to make a shirt for jerks like me, because nobody ever became powerful by leaving people alone.

Never let it be said that this isn’t the land of opportunity, though. Less than three years ago, all you could buy from AOC was an overpriced mixed drink. Now she’s got her own clothing line, just for winning an election and saying a bunch of nonsense that liberals want to hear.

Using capitalism to sell anti-capitalism. God bless America!