Check Out the Biden Campaign's Latest Innovation: Rap Battles

If there’s one thing Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. has proven during his 47 years in public life, it’s that he absolutely loves hip-hop. We all know that Biden, also known as MC Joey B Nice, just can’t get enough of those “funky” beats and “outta sight” rhymes. He’s an “OG” who puts the “old” in “old school.” In fact, Biden is so in touch with the black experience in America, he once befriended a member of the African-American community and even ended up becoming his vice president. As Joe is so fond of reminding us: If you’re not voting for Biden, you ain’t black!

So it’s only natural that Joe is now reaching out to his core constituency with a bit of “flava.” Aleia Woods, XXL:

With exactly three weeks until American citizens will make their way to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day, the upcoming 2020 election has already proven itself to be one of the most crucial moments in history. Now, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate for vice president, Senator Kamala Harris, have joined forces with the Ultimate Rap League (URL) to emphasize the importance of voting on Nov. 3 in a unique and untraditional, yet conceivable manner. On Tuesday (Oct. 13), the Biden-Harris campaign unveiled the Ultimate Rap League Biden GOTV (Get Out the Vote) Battle Rap featuring veteran MCs DNA and Charlie Clips. Both rappers can be seen in the four-minute campaign ad utilizing their superlative lyricism as they dissect why it’s imperative to vote next month. DNA plays the part of a friend schooling Charlie Clips on the importance of voting.

Sounds great. Let’s take a look!

This is a really good rap battle, and the winner is all of us. If I’d seen it earlier, it definitely would’ve convinced me to vote for Biden. (I’ve already voted for another candidate, and so should you unless you don’t want to.)

But I’m disappointed that Joe himself didn’t “grab the mic” and “bust a rhyme.” I’ll bet he’d be good at it! There’s still time for him to rap at us before Election Day, and I’ve already written out some lyrics he can use free of charge:

[INSERT HIP-HOP BEAT, SOMETHING REALLY “FRESH” BUT NOT TOO “WACK”]

🎵Well, my name is Joe and I’m here to say

You should vote for me on Election Day

I don’t mean to brag, I don’t mean to boast

But my eyesight is fading and I smell burnt toast🎵

🎵Well, I don’t know where I am at any given moment

But at the very least, I’m not my opponent

Barack was my homie and we’re still best friends

And now I need to get down and change my Depends🎵

🎵Wicky-wicky-wicky, uh-huh uh-huh, PEACE!!🎵

Or something like that. If anybody in the Biden campaign is reading this, feel free to change it around if you want.

Biden’s outreach to the black community is sure to persuade anybody who was planning to stay home on November 3. Now everybody knows he’s “all that.”

And remember: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids!

