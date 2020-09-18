Indianapolis Social Activist Pretended to Be Both Black AND Gender-Neutral

And now, some fun news from my hometown of Indianapolis. We have quite an inferiority complex out here in Naptown — dismissed by the coastal elites, called “Indianoplace,” belittled by Chicagoans for our relative lack of taxes and street murders — but every once in a while we step right up and prove that we can be as awful as any other American city in 2020. Today is one of those days!

Satchuel Cole, leader in the fight for racial equality in Indianapolis, lied about own race https://t.co/ATlMcIJYXm pic.twitter.com/HUyb71GwXC — IndyStar (@indystar) September 18, 2020

Tim Evans and Natalia E. Contreras, Indianapolis Star:

Satchuel Cole, a highly visible community leader advocating for racial and social justice in Indiana, has apologized for misleading people about Cole’s own race, saying “I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white.”

Cole — who uses pronouns they/them — worked with Indy10 Black Lives Matter and Indy SURJ, apologized and admitted lying in a social media post…

“Friends, I need to take accountability for my actions and the harm that I have done. My deception and lies have hurt those I care most about. I have taken up space as a Black person while knowing I am white. I have used Blackness when it was not mine to use. I have asked for support and energy as a Black person. I have caused harm to the city, friends and the work that I held so dear,” Cole posted on a Facebook page under the name Satch Paige.

“Satch Paige.” Get it?

So that’s kinda fun. This makes the third instance in recent weeks where a white lady in some sort of social-justice field decided she wanted to be black, and then kept getting away with the ruse long after everybody got tired of yelling at Rachel Dolezal.

But that’s not what caught my eye. What hooked me was this part:

Cole — who uses pronouns they/them

Oh, okay. This is one of those people who has decided that millions of years of evolution doesn’t apply to them, they’re somehow outside the laws of nature because they discovered k.d. lang at a young age, and so now the rest of us have to tiptoe around his her their pronouns.

Ever since the Dolezal mess, my biggest question has been: If Bruce Jenner has become a secular saint for deciding to be a different gender, why can’t somebody decide to be a different race? If biology doesn’t determine identity, why does biology absolutely determine that aspect of identity?

And now we have this Satchuel Cole person, who embodies both contradictions at once. What a brain-teaser this will be for our friends on the left! You’re a racist if you use Cole’s preferred racial designation, and you’re a transphobe if you don’t use Cole’s preferred pronouns. One identity is rigidly enforced, and the other one is whatever a person wants it to be at any time.

How exhausting it must be to live like this. No wonder feminists are so angry all the time. pic.twitter.com/bqB3bBFrAR — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 18, 2020

Pretending to have a different color of skin: BAD

Pretending to have a different set of genitals, or none at all: GOOD

So now, if you’re an SJW but you’re reading this anyway for some reason, you’re angry at me for scoffing at the idea that someone can be gender-neutral. How bigoted of me! Well, if a person can choose from any of the several dozen available genders, or just say “none of the above,” why is race off-limits? Why does Satchuel Cole need to apologize for certain parts of his her their self-chosen identity, but not others? Why is race immutable, when seemingly no other aspect of human identity is or should be?

If you can’t call her “her” because she says so, why can’t you call her “black” because she says so?

Yeah, I know, my head hurts too.