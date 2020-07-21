Corpse Found in Minneapolis Pawn Shop Burned Down During George Floyd Riots

“It’s just a building!”

Ever since George Floyd’s death a very long eight weeks ago, we’ve heard that phrase again and again from our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters on the left. If you express any concern about the rioting and looting that continues to this day, somehow that means you don’t care about human lives. You’re scolded for being more concerned about property than people. Refusing to cheer the destruction of American cities is, you’re informed, racist.

In the meantime, the rioters are starting to rack up a body count. I wonder how their cheering section will rationalize this one? Amanda Woods, NY Post:

A charred body was found in the wreckage of a Minneapolis pawnshop this week — nearly two months after the building was burned down in the protests that followed George Floyd’s police-custody death.

Investigators were acting on a tip when they found the man’s body in the rubble of Max It Pawn on East Lake Street in south Minneapolis…

The details and precise timeline of the man’s death are not completely clear, but a police news release obtained by the paper suggested he died in the blaze that destroyed the pawnshop on May 28.

Montez Terrill Lee, 25, of Rochester, Minn., was hit with a federal arson charge last month in connection with that blaze.

Authorities haven’t identified the victim yet, so we don’t know yet whether his life mattered to the people who keep telling us only certain lives matter.

May 28 was also the night a mob of rioters burned down the Third Precinct building, which most of the media either ignored, dismissed, or practically condoned. This has been the prevailing attitude about the rioting in Minneapolis, and around the country:

Watch: Standing in front of a burning building, MSNBC's Ali Velshi claims Minneapolis situation is not “generally speaking unruly” pic.twitter.com/7296aR20x1 — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) May 29, 2020

They just shrug. This insanity suits their political goals, so they don’t care who gets hurt. They don’t care about the people who still have to live in these neighborhoods after the national news cameras go away.

Well, now Montez Terrill Lee is in even bigger trouble than he thought. That is, assuming there’s still the rule of law in Minnesota, which remains unclear. It took them two months to find this dead body, so who knows what other criminal evidence from the riots they haven’t found?

Libor Jany, Minneapolis Star Tribune:

According to the criminal complaint against Lee, ATF investigators received video from an anonymous source of an arson that occurred at the pawnshop. In the first clip, a masked man, later identified as Lee, is seen pouring liquid from a metal container throughout the pawnshop. A second video shows Lee standing in front of the burning pawnshop saying “[Expletive] this place. We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down.”

I’m no Sherlock Holmes, but it sure sounds like this guy set the place on fire and killed somebody. “We’re gonna burn this [expletive] down” doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.

And we’re supposed to defund the police?!?

How many more people will be killed in these riots? How many more people will have their lives ruined because their neighborhoods were destroyed? How much longer will the elites who bring us the “news” keep making excuses for this chaos and destruction?

How does any of this insanity show respect for the memory of George Floyd?

My heart goes out to the residents of Minneapolis. And Portland, and Seattle, and all the other cities that are being ravaged by these riots. Your leaders have failed you. They’ve all but left you to fend for yourselves. If I lived there, I’d be packing up a U-Haul truck right now. Any place that allows this to happen to its citizens is best left in the rear-view mirror.