Australia to China: Don't Push Us on COVID-19, Mate

Okay, okay, fine. If you want to get all nitpicky, COVID-19 isn’t the Chinese virus. It’s merely the latest Chinese virus. Any number of deadly pandemics have emanated from China for thousands of years, and it will keep on happening as long as the Chinese allow it to happen. But you’re not supposed to say that, because China is full of Chinese people and therefore criticizing them is racist. You’re supposed to ignore facts. You mustn’t tell the truth about why you’re out of a job and worried about getting sick and dying. If you do, your moral, ethical, and intellectual betters will call you names, which they will also do for any other reason.

But not everyone is cowed by China. Not our friends down under, certainly.

Kirsty Needham, Reuters:

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne has cautioned China against attempts at “economic coercion” as Australia pushes for an investigation into the coronavirus pandemic that China opposes.

Chinese ambassador to Australia, Cheng Jingye, said in a newspaper interview on Monday the “Chinese public” could avoid Australian products and universities…

“We reject any suggestion that economic coercion is an appropriate response to a call for such an assessment, when what we need is global cooperation,” Payne said.

China is pulling a neat trick here:

Unleash deadly plague on the world Lie about it, destroy evidence, and silence whistleblowers Threaten to boycott anybody who correctly blames you for hundreds of thousands of deaths and global economic ruin

And why not? Why wouldn’t they keep doing what they’re doing? China’s friends in the “American” press are more than happy to help. They pass along the Chinese government’s lies without any hint of skepticism, and try to shame anyone who doesn’t happily whistle the same tune as we’re marched to the abbatoir. Maybe these “journalists” have been bought off. Maybe they’ve been coerced. Maybe they just hate America. Maybe it’s all three. Whatever the case, they don’t care about their audience. They work for China now.

China did this. If you think that’s racist, you’re out of your damn mind and I don’t care what you say about me. Glad the Aussies feel the same way. And the Brits aren’t taking this lying down either. This Chinese virus almost killed Boris Johnson, and now he’s very cross indeed. The only people who aren’t glad he’s okay are Chinese communists and Western leftists. But then, they’re one and the same.

Kudos, Aussies! China can kill you, but they can’t make you lie.