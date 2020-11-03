Facebook Restricts Mark Levin's Facebook Page—the Night Before the Election

On Monday, the night before Election Day, Mark Levin tweeted that Facebook has severely limited his reach on his Facebook page. Levin has 1.5 million followers on Facebook and normally has significant reach on anything he posts. He tweeted Monday evening, shortly before the beginning of his nationally syndicated radio show, “Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story. I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler.”

Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve before the election based on an extremely dishonest Politifact review of my link to an accurate story. I will not be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler pic.twitter.com/JFjdpz990c — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

My message to Facebook and Zuckerberg:

GO TO HELL!https://t.co/Hl52xRgnph — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 2, 2020

Attached to the tweet was a screenshot of the notification from Facebook explaining: “Your Page has reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeated sharing of false news. People will also be able to see if a Page has a history of sharing false news.” Politifact had fact-checked Levin’s post of a tweet from Richard Grenell, where Levin called Biden a “fraud” for not wearing a mask on a plane. Fact-checkers such as Politifact claimed the photo Levin shared was in fact from November 2019. Levin tweeted about another fact-check he had received earlier on November 2 as well: “And I listened to the audio myself. Biden said America is dead but FB dinged this as partly false on my site when I linked to it from another site due to leftwing Politifact’s opinion as a third party reviewer. Well, this is all fascistic crap.” The Hot Air article “Biden Stumbles Through Another Campaign Speech: ‘America Is Dead Because Of COVID-19’” included a link to a clip of Democratic nominee Joe Biden speaking about COVID-19 at a rally, proclaiming: “America is dead because of COVID-19.” Big Tech has been doing everything it can to protect Biden as the 2020 election approaches.

This comes a week after the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee grilled tech CEOs over their biased limitations on the reach of conservative articles. PJ Media’s Megan Fox reported on the hearing:

Will they or won’t they finally regulate Big Tech? The giants of social media from Twitter, Google/YouTube, and Facebook were hauled in front of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday to answer questions about the censorship of the New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s “laptop from Hell.” Facebook and Twitter were caught limiting the reach of the article, which prompted a Senate inquiry. Ted Cruz came out swinging, calling Twitter “the biggest threat to free and fair elections” facing America today. He also set Jack Dorsey’s overlong beard on fire with this blistering observation about the power of Twitter to police speech in America.

This only fuels the deep suspicion among conservatives that tech companies exert a clear bias against them. Moreover, as we saw in the Senate hearings, social media companies continue to obfuscate about their obvious electioneering, which will only serve to burn them in the future. It seems obvious that they are protecting their self-interest by pulling out all the stops to prevent a future Republican majority and presidency from holding ever more hearings, eventually leading to regulations.

They can’t have it both ways. By continuing to act as publishers as opposed to aggregators, these companies are really bringing acute Republican focus on trust-busting in the tech space, a legacy of the GOP that goes back well over a century.

