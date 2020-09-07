Portland's Burning Man Inspires the Internet, Hilarity Ensues

A riot in Portland on Saturday night produced some spectacular images, and the internet has responded. Normally a repository for the most craven of human impulses, the internet can occasionally produce something magical. Such is the case for the man who caught himself on fire trying to kick a lit Molotov cocktail towards a line of police officers.
This is a crowd sourcing column—please use the comments section to vote on your favorite Portland Burning Man video, and link any videos that should have made it into this article.
PJ Media’s Victoria Taft covered some of the hilarious videos that emerged, but the internet has produced many, many more:
Someone put it to the tune “Footloose.”
Omg! SOUND ON!!! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MeMUvzNOZt
— Tara LaRosa (@TaraLaRosa) September 6, 2020
A near self-immolation got the hip-hop treatment.
#AntifaRiots @BGOnTheScene @MrAndyNgo pic.twitter.com/s0zK6jKh6T
— Bauchser (@Bauchser) September 6, 2020
Someone did a “Girl On Fire” version and another put it in reverse for a moonwalking treatment of the fire.
My 10th one I've seen, and I think is the winner. https://t.co/Q9stSpb26N
— Mad Liberals (@mad_liberals) September 6, 2020
— Zeno Calhoun (@zenoc_oshits) September 6, 2020
Not to be outdone, someone even did a play-by-play of the fire-setting. [Language warning]
https://twitter.com/zerosum24/status/1302481110341951495
As I said, there are many, many more.
Yakkity Sax seems like a natural fit:
Of course, he went down in a “burning ring of fire:”
And he’s “HOT HOT HOT:”
He had “Saturday Night Fever:”
Maybe the rap remix of “Saturday Night Fever” is more your speed:
here ya go 😉 pic.twitter.com/VcJLVv87Hx
— orac (@orac49012120) September 6, 2020
“Cotton-Eyed Joe” was inevitable, I suppose:
This is beautiful
Carpe Donktum is the winner lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vac6sfYzSq
— The Effing Saddle Tramp 🐴 (@tmbsaddletramp) September 6, 2020
Or perhaps Michigan J. Frog will tickle your fancy:
Antifa: the musical pic.twitter.com/BjadClZw92
— 6% serious (@Pinche_Gringos) September 6, 2020
He’s gotta gotta gotta cut footloose:
I couldn't help myself with this edit… pic.twitter.com/VjULa4N2Kt
— Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) September 6, 2020
I don’t believe his dreams are coming true, but this Twitter user certainly does:
I’m going to hell for this.
Sound up. pic.twitter.com/uMQFAeuGmy
— 93% peaceful Josie™ (@TRHLofficial) September 6, 2020
I have only one burning desire:
i was inspired to put it to a different song 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZDUfMCH2X0
— Jeb Emerson (LocJEB) (@Locjeb) September 6, 2020
Hot Legs:
couldn't resist another one 🙂 @BattleSwarmBlog @ScottAdamsSays pic.twitter.com/ghtLszVy4q
— Jeb Emerson (LocJEB) (@Locjeb) September 7, 2020
I take issue with this one—they DID start the fire:
“We didn’t start the fire” pic.twitter.com/uR42KGqjYZ
— Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) September 6, 2020
Might as well throw in the Macarena, because why not? 2020 sucks that much.
Antifa Shuffle… pic.twitter.com/pvvxW3vT0E
— Femmefataletx (@Femmefataletx) September 6, 2020
Ah, Portland, never change.
Which one is your favorite? Which good ones did I miss? Let me know in the comments!
