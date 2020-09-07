Portland's Burning Man Inspires the Internet, Hilarity Ensues

A riot in Portland on Saturday night produced some spectacular images, and the internet has responded. Normally a repository for the most craven of human impulses, the internet can occasionally produce something magical. Such is the case for the man who caught himself on fire trying to kick a lit Molotov cocktail towards a line of police officers.

This is a crowd sourcing column—please use the comments section to vote on your favorite Portland Burning Man video, and link any videos that should have made it into this article.

PJ Media’s Victoria Taft covered some of the hilarious videos that emerged, but the internet has produced many, many more:

As I said, there are many, many more.

Yakkity Sax seems like a natural fit:

Of course, he went down in a “burning ring of fire:”

And he’s “HOT HOT HOT:”

He had “Saturday Night Fever:”

Maybe the rap remix of “Saturday Night Fever” is more your speed:

“Cotton-Eyed Joe” was inevitable, I suppose:

This is beautiful Carpe Donktum is the winner lol 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Vac6sfYzSq — The Effing Saddle Tramp 🐴 (@tmbsaddletramp) September 6, 2020

Or perhaps Michigan J. Frog will tickle your fancy:

He’s gotta gotta gotta cut footloose:

I couldn't help myself with this edit… pic.twitter.com/VjULa4N2Kt — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) September 6, 2020

I don’t believe his dreams are coming true, but this Twitter user certainly does:

I’m going to hell for this. Sound up. pic.twitter.com/uMQFAeuGmy — 93% peaceful Josie™ (@TRHLofficial) September 6, 2020

I have only one burning desire:

i was inspired to put it to a different song 😀 pic.twitter.com/ZDUfMCH2X0 — Jeb Emerson (LocJEB) (@Locjeb) September 6, 2020

Hot Legs:

I take issue with this one—they DID start the fire:

Might as well throw in the Macarena, because why not? 2020 sucks that much.

Ah, Portland, never change.

Which one is your favorite? Which good ones did I miss? Let me know in the comments!

