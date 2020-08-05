Oregon Governor Brown Fooled by Russian Pranksters, Pledges Military Help for Ukraine

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D-Portland) fell for a hoax call from Russian pranksters in a video released this week. In the video, Governor Brown says she will talk to her team about providing military assistance to Ukraine in response to the occupation by Russian forces.

Prank with Governor of Oregon Kate Brown:https://t.co/jm8HymnFYB — Пранкер Вован (@evilprank) August 3, 2020

Пранк с губернатором штата Орегон США Kate Brown, где сейчас протестуют демонстранты.

Обсудили покупку дырявых кроссовок для армии, наркосамолет, встречу с мэром Спрингфилда из Симпсонов, а также скорую свадьбу губернатора и украинского президента. https://t.co/jm8Hym64A1 — Пранкер Вован (@evilprank) August 3, 2020

The video description reads:

Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus spoke to the Governor of Oregon Kate Brown, where there are violent protests by demonstrators now. Pranksters discussed cooperation between the state and Ukraine: the purchase of leaky sneakers for the army, a plane with drugs, a meeting with the Mayor of Springfield Quimby from the Simpsons, as well as the imminent wedding of Governor Brown and the Ukrainian President. Российские пранкеры Вован и Лексус поговорили с губернатором штата Орегон Kate Brown, где сейчас проходят жесткие протесты демонстрантов. Пранкеры от имени украинских властей обсудили сотрудничество между штатом и Украиной: покупку дырявых кроссовок для армии, самолет с наркотиками, встречу с мэром города Спрингфилда из Симпсонов, а также скорую свадьбу губернатора Brown и украинского президента.

After exchanging pleasantries, Vovan, posing as a government official, asks Brown whether Oregon could provide military assistance. Brown says, “I would certainly need to talk to my team about the logistics about that, but I’d be willing to have that conversation.”

Vovan then asks if Oregon could provide “merchant vessels and fishing boats” for their military. Brown promises to get back to them as soon as possible.

The segment about meeting Mayor Quimby and perhaps all the Simpsons is just painful.

They also talk about buying second hand Nike sneakers for the Ukrainian army, legalized cannabis, and Brown’s pending wedding with the President of Ukraine. All in all it’s amazing that leaders still fall for these guys.

Check out their YouTube channel. They’ve pranked Monica Lewinsky, the president of Poland, Prince Harry, and many others.

Prank with Monica Lewinsky:https://t.co/0ysf3tBxMd — Пранкер Вован (@evilprank) July 25, 2020

Jeff Reynolds is the author of the book, “Behind the Curtain: Inside the Network of Progressive Billionaires and Their Campaign to Undermine Democracy,” available at www.WhoOwnsTheDems.com. Jeff hosts a podcast at anchor.fm/BehindTheCurtain. You can follow him on Twitter @ChargerJeff, and on Parler at @RealJeffReynolds.