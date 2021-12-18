News & Politics

Texas Building Back A Better Border Wall Because Biden and Harris Won't

By Gwendolyn Sims Dec 18, 2021 2:20 PM ET
Katie Pavlich/Townhall 

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that his state has officially started building its own southern border wall. “Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws,” said Abbott on Twitter. So, “Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job.”

As president, Donald J. Trump made an earnest effort to fulfill his campaign promise to build the southern border wall. He understood that the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was a priority for most Americans and he made it his as well. 453 miles of the border wall were completed under the Trump Administration, and another 211 miles were under construction as Joe Biden took his presidential oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Since his first days in office, however, Biden has refused to allow the construction of the border wall to continue, even though all the steel panels have already been bought and paid for by American taxpayers.

The already-paid-for federal panels are still sitting there at the border ready to be installed but the “federal government will not sell Texas the steel that was already bought and paid for for President Trump’s wall,” FoxNews’ Bill Melugin reported on Twitter. “The metal continues to sit around, going to waste. T[exas] is sourcing its own steel for its border wall.”

Related: Here’s What’s Happening to Millions in Taxpayer-Funded Border Wall Materials

So not only is Biden refusing to secure the southern border, but he’s also wasting millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money by refusing to allow Texas to use or even buy the existing Trump border wall panels. This obstinate refusal begs the question, what’s really going on here? Is Biden’s ego is so fragile that he can’t allow Trump even a whiff of a win, even when he’s out of office? Or is Biden so full of hate for Trump that he’d put American citizens in danger by allowing uncounted hundreds of thousands of migrants to breach our southern border and invade our country, rather than secure the border simply because Trump had a hand in it? Or has this invasion really been the objective of the unsecured border all along?

And what about our feckless “border czar,’ Kamala Harris? What exactly has she done to solve and secure the crisis at our southern border? Nada, amigos.

Gwendolyn Sims
Gwendolyn Sims is a freelance contributor to PJMedia where she covers current news, politics, and culture. She is based in Southern California—for now—but her heart remains in Real America.  Follow her on Twitter and Parler.
Tags: BORDER BORDER SECURITY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS TEXAS BORDER CRISIS GREG ABBOTT
TRENDING
Editor's Choice