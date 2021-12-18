Texas Building Back A Better Border Wall Because Biden and Harris Won't

On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that his state has officially started building its own southern border wall. “Biden allows open border policies and refuses to enforce laws passed by Congress to secure the border and enforce immigration laws,” said Abbott on Twitter. So, “Texas is stepping up to do the federal government’s job.”

NEW: Texas has officially started building its own border wall. The first wall panels have gone up in Starr County in the RGV. State land, state money. This particular contractor was building Trump’s wall until Biden cancelled them. Now they build for @GregAbbott_TX. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8wgZIXeFz4 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2021

As president, Donald J. Trump made an earnest effort to fulfill his campaign promise to build the southern border wall. He understood that the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was a priority for most Americans and he made it his as well. 453 miles of the border wall were completed under the Trump Administration, and another 211 miles were under construction as Joe Biden took his presidential oath to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Since his first days in office, however, Biden has refused to allow the construction of the border wall to continue, even though all the steel panels have already been bought and paid for by American taxpayers.

These are the first panels in what will be a 1.7 mile stretch designed to help fill gaps where there is no federal wall. More projects planned.

Governor Abbott will be at the construction site tomorrow to hold 12pm ET announcement/details. @FoxNews will air it live. pic.twitter.com/gG5yggbDcp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) December 17, 2021

The already-paid-for federal panels are still sitting there at the border ready to be installed but the “federal government will not sell Texas the steel that was already bought and paid for for President Trump’s wall,” FoxNews’ Bill Melugin reported on Twitter. “The metal continues to sit around, going to waste. T[exas] is sourcing its own steel for its border wall.”

Breaking… As @GregAbbott_TX starts building a Texas Wall where the Trump wall left off, the Feds won’t allow them to use leftover panels #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/ddyQP2HPfu — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) December 17, 2021

So not only is Biden refusing to secure the southern border, but he’s also wasting millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money by refusing to allow Texas to use or even buy the existing Trump border wall panels. This obstinate refusal begs the question, what’s really going on here? Is Biden’s ego is so fragile that he can’t allow Trump even a whiff of a win, even when he’s out of office? Or is Biden so full of hate for Trump that he’d put American citizens in danger by allowing uncounted hundreds of thousands of migrants to breach our southern border and invade our country, rather than secure the border simply because Trump had a hand in it? Or has this invasion really been the objective of the unsecured border all along?

And what about our feckless “border czar,’ Kamala Harris? What exactly has she done to solve and secure the crisis at our southern border? Nada, amigos.