Kamala Harris, the First Social Justice Vice President

In the wake of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict, many on the left were predictably disappointed that the then-17-year-old was found not guilty on all counts by a jury of his peers. Not one to be left out of commenting on trials that she has nothing to do with, Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter to parse her dissatisfaction with the lawfully correct verdict:

Today’s verdict speaks for itself. I've spent a majority of my career working to make our criminal justice system more equitable. It’s clear, there’s still a lot more work to do. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) November 20, 2021

Of course the verdict speaks for itself, we say. The jury took into consideration all the applicable laws and evidence it was given and came to its decision after three days of deliberation. That’s a good thing, right? Well, that’s not good enough for Harris and her leftist social justice warrior (SJW) comrades. Tellingly, it’s Harris’s use of the racially-charged and divisive SJW term equitable that speaks volumes about her dissatisfaction with justice in America’s courtrooms.

By using the term equitable Kamala Harris—a former prosecutor and Attorney General of California and the current Vice President of the United States—is signaling she doesn’t actually believe in equality under the law for all Americans. Nope, she believes in equity under the laws she likes for the defendants she believes deserve it.

In the real world, we all recognize that equality means “all the same” and equitable means “freedom from bias or favoritism.” And that’s the problem: we live in the real world, and leftists like Harris live in a “systemically racist” world badly in need of social justice.

In the leftists’ warped world of social justice, equality as we know it doesn’t really exist and equity means “fairness and justice of outcome.” In the context of the criminal justice system, equitable means taking into consideration all the supposed existing disparities of race, economics, education, etc. that are barriers that lead people of color (POC) to commit crimes. Since the left views everything through the lens of race and the collective, SJWs believe all crimes committed by POCs shouldn’t be viewed as actual crimes but as symptoms of their oppression and reactions to the racism inherent in the system.

To put it another way, Harris believes Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty because he is white and therefore, the criminal justice system is biased toward finding him not guilty. Thus, her saying “the verdict speaks for itself” means she sees the verdict as produced by an inequitable system, not a just system. This is also why the left continues to cry racism! while we see Kyle’s verdict as a victory for justice and the Second Amendment.

I know, I know. My eyes are rolling to the back of my head, too, but it’s important we on the right understand what the left believes and why. As much as we’d like to dismiss the SJWs, they now control so much of America that there’s even one in the VP’s office. Let’s not despair over it, though. It’s also important we don’t forget what Sun Tzu said in The Art of War:

“If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.”

The left has shown us over and over who they are. We should believe them, study them, understand them, and ultimately defeat them.