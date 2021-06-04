Former Rep. Katie Hill Ordered to Pay Attorneys' Fees in Failed Revenge-Porn Lawsuit Against RedState, Daily Mail

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco has ordered former Rep Katie Hill (D-Calif.) to pay the legal fees for her failed revenge-porn lawsuit.

Fox News reports that Hill must pay legal fees for Mail Media Inc., the parent company of the Daily Mail, and Salem Media Group Inc., which owns PJMedia and RedState. The fees total nearly $220,000.

Late last year, the disgraced freshman congresswoman filed a “revenge porn” lawsuit after naked photos of Hill and her female staffer surfaced. The intimate photos were published by RedState and the Daily Mail.

Hill’s lawsuit, however, was thrown out early this spring when Judge Orozco agreed with the Daily Mail’s claim that the photos were a matter of public interest since Hill was a public official.

After the legal fees order, Hill tweeted in full leftist victimhood-mode:

A judge just ordered me to PAY the Daily Mail more than $100k for the privilege of them publishing nude photos of me obtained from an abuser. The justice system is broken for victims. Our fight continues – please chip in if you can: https://t.co/qKaSPpC2nq#BoycottDailyMail — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) June 2, 2021

As those of us in California’s 25th district know all too well, it’s never Katie’s fault. It’s the system’s fault, her ex-husband’s fault, the no-good-horrible right-wingers’ fault; no way is it her fault.

One thing is sure, Katie may be down, but she’s not letting this opportunity to raise cash go to waste. Chip in and you too can help pay for the consequences of Katie’s poor judgment so she won’t have to.