Gov. Hochul and Mayor Adams "Reticketing" Illegal Immigrants and Busing Them to the Canadian Border

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams are now frantically “reticketing” the illegal immigrants who are being bused in from Texas and Florida and rerouting them to O Canada.

Traditionally, the only people going from New York City to Canada in February were interested in avoiding prohibition or the draft. In the words of an old song, “Goodbye Broadway, hello Montréal / I’m on my way, I’m on my way / And I’ll make whoop-whoop whoopee night and day!”

Well, neither the Jazz nor the skiing is drawing these illegal aliens north. Instead, it’s free bus tickets, courtesy of the New York taxpayer. And nothing says “welcome” like National Guard troops meeting you at the bus terminal with a ticket to get out of town, hint, hint.

New York is also deploying two of its many secret weapons to deter illegal aliens from actually taking advantage of sanctuary status in its oh-so-generous sanctuary city offer; they are those eyesores, the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Penn Station. Summing up Penn Station, the Canadian-American writer Saul Bellow wrote, “Oh Lord! … forgive all these trespasses. Lead me not into Penn Station.”

In a city of dirt, grime, and crime, the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Penn Station have become ground zero for everything wrong with the city. What better advertising to encourage a one-way ticket to the Canadian border?

The only catch is that the tickets purchased by Hochul and Adams cannot legally transport illegals across the border. But dropping them a 25-yard dash from the border is okay — very legal. Maybe they should call it the New York Central American Mini-Marathon.

The good news for illegals is that the U.S. border patrol has been stripping the northern border of agents to cover the crush at the southern border. Since the Democrats don’t want to build a wall and the Republicans want to stop the flow of illegal immigration, maybe they can agree on a bullet train from the Rio Grande to the St. Lawrence River. That would be an infrastructure win-win.

Of course, there are a lot of hypocritical, loud-mouth politicians in New York spouting off, but why be redundant? Gov. Hochul — she who loves buses — called out Republicans in her recent election campaign and told them, “Just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, okay? You are not New Yorkers.”

She liked buses a little less when Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas was sending illegals on them to find sanctuary in the sanctuary Empire State. She was angry that instead of tickets, they used wristbands. It seems this woman has never been to a hospital for a blood test or an all-ages event where they serve beer and wristbands are used to keep things legal. “These are human beings. No one deserves to be treated like an animal,” said Hochul. The wristbands were cut off when the illegals arrived at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Whew, free at last.

That’s right: Hochul the Humanitarian thinks shipping illegals out of the Port Authority station with bus tickets in hand for the short hop to Canada is much more humane than the use of wristbands for the thousand-mile slog to New York from Texas. She truly is Medal of Freedom material for this one.

And then there is New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the man with a thousand suits, all of them empty of sound policies.

Is it a coincidence that Adams did a photo-op, spending the night at an illegal immigrant shelter in a Brooklyn shipping terminal, while taxpayer dollars were being used to send illegal immigrants to Canada? Adams is outraged when buses are used to ship illegals out of state, except when he is doing it.

“When you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who are fleeing persecution and other intolerable conditions, we’ve always welcomed that,” Adams said. “This governor [Abbott] is not doing that in Texas, but we are going to send the right message, the right tone, of being here for these families…”

“This is horrific when you think about what the governor is doing, the governor of Texas, after months of traveling across the border, placing them on the bus with no direction,” Adams said.

Ah, that was all so yesterday. Today, Adams and Hochul’s message seems to be: Glad you could come, amigo. Don’t let the toll booth gate hit you on the way out. Enjoy Toronto; they have nice Chinese food there, and even a little dirt, cold, and crime to remind you of New York. And who doesn’t think Québec est très beau? A great place to brush up on your French. Unlike New York, it is a land of opportunity. Green acres stretching out far and wide. Friendly people, ice hockey, a big socialist party, and who doesn’t like genuine maple syrup with their tacos, frittatas, and rice and beans? Hasta la vista, bebé.

Whether it’s Martha’s Vineyard, Manhattan, or Albany, you can smell the hypocrisy in the air. “Not in my backyard” is the code they live by.

Maybe it’s time to stop exempting politicians from the laws they write and the rules they create. They need to live with the consequences of their own failed policies. Otherwise, nothing will ever change for the rest of us.