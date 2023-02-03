Nearly 600,000 Illegal Aliens Have Been Released Into the U.S. Interior Since March 2021 With No Court Date

The administration of Joe Biden has no interest in tracking the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who have crossed the border in the last two years, nor does the administration care whether their asylum cases are ever heard in court.

We know this because since Joe Biden took office, more than 588,000 illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. interior with no court dates, no ankle bracelets to track them, and no system that would allow the illegals to check in to inquire about the status of their asylum plea.

They’re gone. And since the Biden administration refuses to enforce the law and arrest illegal aliens, they will remain in the U.S. until some Democratic president legalizes them.

“A lot of the people who are here, they really urgently want to seek asylum. They want their case heard as soon as possible. They don’t want to be in limbo,” said Karlyn Kurichety, legal director of Al Otro Lado, a migrant advocacy organization.

The culprit is a Biden administration program that allows illegals to be released with no court date — only a “notice to report.” The illegals were required to report to an ICE facility to receive court dates when their cases would be heard. Big surprise: the illegal aliens refused to show up at ICE offices to get a date for court.

So the Biden administration tried something different.

NBCNews:

So ICE began a new program in July 2021, according to a Government Accountability Office report, known as Parole Plus Alternatives to Detention or Parole Plus ATD. The program allowed migrants to be released without charging documents while their whereabouts were tracked with ankle monitors, by checking in on an app or telephonically. Between late March 2021 and late January 2023, more than 800,000 migrants were released on Notices to Report or Parole Plus ATD. About 214,000 of them were eventually issued charging documents with court dates, according to data obtained by NBC News, meaning that roughly 588,000 did not know when or where to report for their asylum hearings.

It gets worse. The Department of Homeland Security had maintained that illegals released without charging documents would soon be given court dates at ICE offices in the interior of the country. But it appears that ICE officials are the last ones to know this, and nearly 600,000 newly arrived illegals still remain at large in the U.S. without a clear path toward immigration proceedings.

Jeremy McKinney, an immigration attorney and president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said he was in disbelief the first time a client walked into his office with a “Notice to Report” document rather than a “Notice to Appear” charging document. “I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,” McKinney said. He soon learned that the new documents were not a silver lining for migrants wishing to avoid deportation. “It just leads to more confusion amongst the population that are the ones fleeing persecution and torture,” McKinney said. “You’re putting them into this confusing spiral where they don’t actually have court for several years and they’re missing out on the opportunity to apply for asylum.”

In other words, we’re seeing a massive clusterfark from incompetent government officials led by a senile president that has put 600,000 illegal aliens — unvetted for criminal activity or terrorist connections — into the interior of the United States.

This is criminal negligence that is unprecedented in recent history. And it’s only going to get worse.