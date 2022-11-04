The True Obama-Biden Legacy: a Weak Democrat Party

How many federal, state, and local seats will Joe Biden’s presidency cost the Democrat Party in this midterm elections? Granted, he will probably have only half of the eight years it took Barack Obama to oversee his party’s decimation. Obama’s party leadership cost the Democrats 1,030 seats across the nation by the time he left office.

Ever wonder why the Democrat bench is so weak? Probably because most of those who survived Obama were in uber-woke liberal safe seats. Call it the survival of the un-fittest. Unfit they are and ready for a new shellacking at the polls. The media fed and nurtured these hothouse plants, and their ranks grew in 2020. But now comes the storm of America’s discontent.

Pity poor Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who has been trying to ring the purportedly centrist warning bell against the kamikaze tactics of AOC, et al. If this becomes a red wave of disaster for Democrats, like Pharoah’s chariots racing into the Red Sea, even Spanberger could be washed away. Incumbents losing could portend a Democratic collapse of biblical proportions. Incumbency in Washington is something akin to eternal life on earth.

President Biden’s decision to go full American Marxist in his first and probably only term has stunned middle-of-the-road voters. But ultimately, it is not about the party for Biden. He seems to always be competing against that cool kid on the block, Barack Obama, the teen idol of the press corps who went unscathed through each disaster. Can Biden outdo him by going Left even if it means that his party goes broke?

After leaving the White House, President Obama moved only a few blocks away to the Kalorama neighborhood, a tony enclave in Washington, D.C. Presumably, he wanted to be close enough to keep his finger on the pulse of Washington and influence America’s future. He clearly had a miserable four years under President Trump. Now, with many of his former staffers deeply embedded in the Biden White House, he may think he still has the pull and power of old. Or is it just the pull and power of the same old lead-weight leftist classroom theories that scare voters when implemented in real life?

According to Ballotpedia, these are Obama’s current endorsements, candidates who with his backing won their primaries, if any, and are now in the general election. Let’s focus on these top picks of the all-seeing, all-knowing political genius Obama. How does his scorecard look to you? You can check out polls from RealClearPolitics or Trafalgar Group to see what the latest tea leaves predict.

One way to tell the difference between top jockeys is their propensity to win photo finishes, races that seem too close to call. Several of Obama’s picks are within half a point in some polling, well within the margin of error. How many will win, and how many will fail with the “help” of Obama’s endorsement?

The true test of whether he has any juice left may be whether he moves the needle on close races like Warnock in Georgia, Hassan in New Hampshire, Walz in Minnesota, and Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan. Compared to say, Jimmy Carter, or most of the ancient Democrat party leadership, President Obama is still a “young” man, so to speak. If the brand of American Marxism he and President Biden have infused into the Democrat bloodstream holds true and the candidates from their enfeebled bench continue to run to form, Republican political operatives may well wish Obama and Biden a very long tenure as campaign leaders for the Democrat Party.

While some candidates may prefer Obama over Biden for a campaign stop, it seems the next big Democrat candidate fundraiser might as well take on the deck of the Titanic. The band that was playing “Happy Days are Here Again” seems to have already fled and is in the lifeboats rowing toward the Republican rescue ship.