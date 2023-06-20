The AP Thinks That Conservatives 'Conjure up' Communist Enemies

If the mainstream media is anything, it’s predictable. We can call what they’re going to do just about every time. If Republicans push back against the latest Democrat obsession, the media will call it “pouncing.” If conservatives point out the extremism on the left, you’d better believe that press outlets will complain about bogeymen and made-up enemies.

That latter tactic is the latest one that the Associated Press has dredged back up. Using Donald Trump’s rhetoric about his prosecution as a hook, the AP has declared that “Trump and other Republicans conjure a familiar enemy in attacking Democrats as ‘communists.’”

“Lashing out after his arraignment on federal charges last week, Donald Trump took aim at President Joe Biden and Democrats with language that seemed to evoke another era: He was being persecuted, he said, by ‘Marxists’ and ‘communists,’” writes the AP’s Ali Swenson.

It’s so unfair for Trump and others to compare the left to communists, Swenson asserts, and she explains why.

“Trump has used the labels since he first appeared on the political scene, but it lately has become an omnipresent attack line that also has been deployed by other Republicans,” she continues. “The rhetoric is both inaccurate and potentially dangerous because it attempts to demonize an entire party with a description that has long been associated with America’s enemies.”

Swenson cites “experts” — because we all know that there’s an “expert” to back up anything the left wants to claim is true — including a Canadian professor who said that “red-baiting is as American as apple pie in political communications.” It’s enough to make you feel sorry for the poor babies, isn’t it?

Here’s the thing: overblown rhetoric is a fact of political life and has been for a long time. Sure, these people may not be actual communists, but the Democrats continue to rush headlong toward the far left, which does align them more closely with communists than with anyone on the right.

Ever since Barack Obama brought the concept of “community organizing” into the forefront of politics, the modern left has built much of its modus operandi around Marxist teaching and philosophy. Witness the most egregious grassroots movement on the left these days, which encompasses Black Lives Matter, Antifa, and the domestic terrorists in Atlanta.

The situation in Atlanta, which I’ve covered extensively, involved a group of thugs, most of whom came from privileged families far outside the South, who wreaked havoc on the city for months over a proposed public safety training center. Many of these terrorists actually lived communally, and they advocated for Marxist ideals and policies. Sure, they didn’t have a hand in Trump’s indictment, but they represent the face of the modern activist left.

Another dose of perspective comes when we consider Joe Biden and the Democrats’ rhetoric about anyone who disagrees with them. Remember Biden’s menacing Sep. 2022 speech when he railed against “MAGA Republicans” with staging that called to mind both Nazi propaganda and the First Order? Biden and his handlers sought throughout the pandemic to otherize those who wouldn’t blindly follow along and get the vaccine.

So forgive me if I don’t buy into the AP’s hand-wringing about “conjured up” communist enemies — especially when the left can’t practice enough self-reflection to examine its own rhetoric and actions.

