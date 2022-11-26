Elon Musk Weighs in on Reinstating Trump and Potential 2024 Support

Elon Musk has certainly mastered the art of keeping himself in the limelight. With his purchase of Twitter, he has driven the conversation on free speech, and he has put his political transformation from a libertine to more of a libertarian who is much more willing to give conservative personalities and ideas the benefit of the doubt.

Last week, he polled Twitter users on whether to reinstate former president Donald Trump, who Twitter banned shortly after Jan. 6, 2021. The people responded.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Trump hasn’t tweeted since Twitter reinstated him, but Musk insists that it’s important that the platform be available to him. When comedian and writer Tim Young tweeted a link to one of his articles about how the left continues to melt down over Trump’s Twitter reinstatement, Musk responded in a thread discussing how it was wrong for the platform to ban Trump in the first place.

“I’m fine with Trump not tweeting,” Musk admitted. “The important thing is that Twitter correct a grave mistake in banning his account, despite no violation of the law or terms of service.”

“Deplatforming a sitting President undermined public trust in Twitter for half of America,” he added.

He reminded his audience that reinstating Trump wasn’t born out of any loyalty on Musk’s part toward the former president.

“As a reminder, I was a significant supporter of the Obama-Biden presidency and (reluctantly) voted for Biden over Trump,” he tweeted, adding, “But freedom of speech is the bedrock of a strong democracy and must take precedence.”

Musk then weighed in on 2024.

“My preference for the 2024 presidency is someone sensible and centrist. I had hoped that would the case for the Biden administration, but have been disappointed so far,” he said.

A conservative replied to Musk’s tweet in the thread, asking him, “Would you support Ron DeSantis in 2024, Elon?”

Musk’s response was simple:

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

The CEO added, “But Twitter as a platform must be fair to all.”

It’s hard to consider DeSantis as “centrist,” but the Florida governor’s supporters would definitely say he fits the bill as “sensible.”

But as the 2024 GOP race is heating up — at least in the eyes of the media — it’s fascinating to see Musk weigh in.