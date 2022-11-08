[LIVE] The Battle for the House of Representatives

Check back throughout the evening for updates about these important House races. Up-to-the-minute results powered by DDHQ are below. For all races across the U.S., click here.

This election cycle, we’ve heard so much about governors’ races and the Senate and not as much talk about the House of Representatives. Maybe it’s because most prognosticators have predicted all along that the GOP would take the House, but it may also have something to do with the sheer number of seats in the House — let’s face it: 435 contests are a lot to watch.

As of Election Day morning, RealClearPolitics predicts that the GOP will take the House with at least 227, depending on how some of the toss-up races go. In a few cases, the big news happened in the primaries, as when Harriet Hageman trounced Liz Cheney to win the GOP nomination for Wyoming’s at-large seat. But there’s potential for some interesting races to shake down tonight.

Indiana’s 1st district pits incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan (D) against Air Force veteran Jennifer-Ruth Green, who would be the only black Republican woman in Congress if she wins. Georgia’s 2nd district hasn’t elected a Republican since 1875, but GOP challenger Chris West stands a good chance against 30-year incumbent Rep. Sanford Bishop, a relatively moderate Democrat.

In Ohio’s 9th district, Republicans pulled funding for challenger J.R. Majewski after questions about his military record and involvement in the Capitol riot, but the race between him and Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D) is still a toss-up. Rep. Mayra Flores (R) won a special election in Texas’ 34th district earlier this year, but she’s facing an uphill battle against Rep. Vicente González (D), who currently serves in the pre-redistricting 15th district.

Two California races are also turning heads. The 22nd district features Rep. David Valadao, one of two Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump and are still on the ballot, who faces off against Democrat Rudy Salas in a toss-up race. In the 47th district, uber-woke Rep. Katie Porter (D) is in a tight race against GOP nominee Scott Baugh.

Virginia’s 7th district features a toss-up contest between incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and Republican challenger Yesli Vega, a former law enforcement officer. Spanberger has touted her bipartisan record while going after Vega for being pro-life. Montana’s 1st district is notable because Ryan Zinke, former secretary of the interior, is running in a new district that the state created after the 2020 census.

NPR describes the race in Iowa’s 3rd district between Rep. Cindy Axne (D) and GOP challenger Zach Nunn this way: “Axne was swept in with the 2018 Democratic wave, and her losing in a 2022 GOP wave would be symbolic.” Symbolic, indeed. In Washington’s 8th district, Rep. Kim Schrier (D), who flipped the seat from red to blue in 2018, is in a contest with Republican candidate Matt Larkin in a district that RealClearPolitics says leans toward the GOP.

Of course, these 10 races don’t scratch the surface, but you can check out the races with our embeds below, thanks to our friends at Decision Desk HQ.