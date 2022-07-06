Black GOP Congressional Candidate Runs the Boldest Gun Rights Ad Ever

The quality of campaign ads has gotten better in recent years. It’s easier now for candidates and PACs to create professional videos on a budget, and when a candidate has something compelling to say other than just attacking an opponent, he or she can create something truly memorable.

Jerone Davison has done just that. He’s a pastor and former college football and NFL star who’s running for the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 4th congressional district. As a black conservative, his campaign website highlights how much the Constitution means to him.

“Freedom is not given to us by the government,” his site states. “We have natural, or God-given, rights that should be protected by the government. Our Constitution keeps us free. We must work to keep these freedoms and have executive, legislative, and judicial leaders that will adhere to the Constitution. I stand with Constitutionalists.”

His reverence for the Constitution includes the Second Amendment, which means that he believes in gun rights, and his team has crafted a powerful message for voters in the district in a video entitled “Make Rifles Great Again.”

“Democrats like to say that no one needs an AR-15 for self-defense. That no one could possibly need all 30 rounds,” Davison says in the ad. “But when this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semi-automatic and all 30 rounds.”

It packs powerful truth about the Second Amendment rights of all Americans, and it does so with a touch of shock value that makes it even more memorable.

When his campaign posted the ad on Twitter, one commenter said that the idea of Democrat Klansmen going after a black man in 2022 is far-fetched. Davison cleverly replied, “Racist white liberals 🤡 love to tell me that my LIVED EXPERIENCE didn’t happen!”

Check out the ad:

I’m working on lining up an interview with him, so stay tuned to hopefully hear more from a fascinating candidate.