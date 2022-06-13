Jack Del Rio Has Done His Penance, but Keith Olbermann Still Wants to 'Ban' Him

We’re all familiar with the way the left punishes those who fail to walk in lockstep with its narrative. There is no grace and no room for deviation from The Narrative™.

One of the latest additions to The Narrative™ is the emphasis on obsession with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021. According to the left, the riot was the worst moment in American history, and any leftist worth his or her salt must resist all efforts to suggest anything less.

Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio, a coach with a quarter-century of experience in pro football, certainly suggested that Jan. 6 wasn’t the be-all and end-all of American horror when he contrasted the furor over the Capitol riots with the lack of left-wing interest in the much more damaging 2020 riots in several cities following the death of George Floyd.

Last week, Del Rio tweeted, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story’ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is??? #CommonSense.”

In a press conference later on, he said, “Let’s have a discussion. Why are we not looking into those things — if we’re going to talk about it — why are we not looking into those things? I can look at images on the TV, people’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re going to make that a major deal.”

OK, so calling the riot a “dust-up” is a little inartful, but Del Rio made a valid point: why aren’t Congress and the media looking at the awful riots two years ago that killed citizens, did extensive damage, and ruined small businesses with the scrutiny that they have the Jan. 6 riot?

Ron Rivera, the Commanders’ head coach, gave Del Rio a stern talking to and fined him $100,000. Del Rio has also since deleted his Twitter account, so he’s done his penance. But that’s not enough for unhinged, useless leftist Keith Olbermann.

The pompous blowhard who couldn’t cut it at ESPN or MSNBC fired his arrows at Del Rio, suggesting in a profane tweet that the NFL needs to “ban” Del Rio.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

Good God, there's video. @NFL, you have to ban @coachdelrio TODAY. Enough of these "it was a dust up" fantasizers, 1/6 deniers, defenders of sedition and bullshit. GET THAT SON OF A BITCH OFF THE FIELD. This isn't free speech. He's a private employeepic.twitter.com/49SZampXGN — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 8, 2022

News flash for the insufferable Olbermann: nobody denies what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, but there is room in the “democracy” the left claims to defend so fervently to debate how bad of an incident the riot was. There’s also a place to call out Olbermann and his ilk for de-emphasizing the 2020 riots and the damage that occurred in the name of leftism.

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher, who now coaches the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, had some harsh words for his friend and fellow coach Rivera. He told Outkick that “I was a little disappointed in Ron [Rivera], you know, I was teammates with Ron. And for him to come out and just as like some speechwriter wrote his statement and it’s not true.”

He defended Del Rio and decried the current corporate culture of rushing to put out a statement in situations like these, criticizing the Commanders for reacting so quickly.

“Take a deep breath and figure out what the truth is and be truthful and honest and not, you know, trying to benefit from,” Fisher said. “You know and maximize from these created narratives that people are throwing out there. And they’re unjustified.”

Thank God we still have a right to free speech, no matter how much the left tries to squash it. And let’s all be glad that Keith Olbermann isn’t the arbiter of who gets to keep a job (since he’s had such trouble keeping one himself).

Stay strong, Coach Del Rio, and don’t back down from speaking your mind.