More Polls Show Looming Democrat Disaster

For the past year, since Biden won the election, the Democrats have operated like they have an unstoppable mandate. Yet they’ve run across internecine battles in their own party and a GOP that’s not interested in the kind of compromise where they let the left have everything they want.

Now we’re beginning to see more polls that don’t bode well for the Democrats and their self-appointed mandate. Witness the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll that looks like midterm doom for the Democrats.

The Post reports:

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. The Post-ABC poll finds that, if elections were held today, 46 percent of adults overall would back the Republican candidate for Congress and 43 percent would support the Democratic candidate. Among registered voters, the GOP advantage goes to 51 percent vs. 41 percent for Democrats, a historically strong result for Republicans on this measure.

Let’s let that sink in for a minute. A majority of registered voters favor generic Republican candidates by a ten-point margin. Ten points.

Questions on specific agenda items don’t leave Biden or his exactly smelling like roses. Pluralities disapprove of the administration’s handling of the economy and the pandemic. In particular, voters’ approval of Biden’s pandemic response has dropped significantly.

When subjects were asked if they thought Biden had accomplished much during his ten months in office, a whopping 63% said he has accomplished “not much” or “nothing.”

This isn’t a good look for the Democrats.

The Post-ABC poll also showcases Americans’ current pessimism: Despite a mix of economic signals — falling unemployment and rising prices — 70 percent rate the economy negatively, including 38 percent who say it is in “poor” condition. About half of Americans overall and political independents blame Biden for fast-rising inflation, and more than 6 in 10 Americans say he has not accomplished much after 10 months in office, including 71 percent of independents…

On the hot topic of education, voters aren’t too thrilled with Democrats like Terry McAuliffe who want to shut parents out of educational decisions, even though those polled are evenly split over which party they trust more with their kids’ education.

The poll finds overwhelming support for parents having a say in what their children’s schools teach, including nearly half of adults saying parents should have “a lot” of say on matters of curriculum. The findings break largely along party lines, with those who say “a lot” supporting Republicans by big margins.

The Democrats probably won’t do much with these results. You see, they’re not the problem. You are, you racist bigot. Then again, if the polls that really count next November bear out like polls today do, they might see the light and change their tune.

