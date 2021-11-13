GOP Senators Vow to Vote Down Any Spending Measure That Lacks Border Wall Funding

A group of GOP senators plans to release a letter on Monday that details their intention to not vote for any spending bills that don’t include funding for the wall on the southern border.

Fox News reports:

In a letter to fellow senators to be sent on Monday, Sens. Mike Braun, R-Ind., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas., say funding proposals released by the Senate Appropriations Committee “fail to provide America’s border agents with the proper security infrastructure necessary to defend America’s southern border from the continued crisis of unrestrained illegal migration.” “The failure to provide sufficient resources is a continuation of the Biden-Harris Administration’s inability and unwillingness to acknowledge the humanitarian and national security risks created by its open-border policies,” they write in the letter exclusively obtained by Fox News. “We write to indicate that we will withhold support of any negotiated Fiscal Year 2022 omnibus funding agreement that fails to appropriately fund our nation’s border security.”

It’s a bold move by these senators, pointing out the ongoing border crisis that has loomed large over the Biden administration. Democrats attempt to point out far underlying causes like poverty in Central America while ignoring the easiest fix: securing the U.S. border.

Related: Ousted Border Chief: U.S. Border Security ‘Worse Than Ever’ Under Biden

The senators point out that $1.9 billion of funding for a border wall has been moved elsewhere in the budget, while Customs and Border Protection has only $14.5 billion in its budget line item, which is a fraction of the funding the department asked for. The letter also mentions a $50 million line item for removing existing border walls from federal land.

The crisis at our border with Mexico continues to boil over. The Democrats can ignore it all they want, but it’s not going away. They can continue to divert funding to — in the words of their own bill summary — “more effective, and less costly investments,” but the border walls constructed under the Trump administration proved effective.

Good on these senators for pointing out the border crisis and what can be done to remedy it most effectively.

