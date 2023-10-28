Hey, Hamas Sympathizers: Israel Identifies Terrorist Base Under Gaza Hospital

Realists have tried to explain to Hamas sympathizers in the West that Hamas constantly uses their own civilians in Gaza as human shields. The latest bombshell confirmation of this is that Israel reportedly identified a terrorist base under a Gaza hospital, and even released audio online of Gazans discussing how they use civilian buildings to shield terrorist activities. This is one war where it’s easy to identify the “good guy” and the “bad guy.”

Leftists love to screech and wail if a hospital or mosque or school in Gaza is bombed (though the recent publicized hospital strike was actually a Hamas rocket misfire). What they don’t tell you is that Hamas has spent years stashing weapons in, and launching rockets from, civilian buildings. Having a major terrorist base under a hospital is business as usual for Hamas. But why admit that? It would destroy the false narrative that Israel is the aggressor instead of the victim.

From The Times of Israel, Oct. 27:

In a briefing for reporters of international media outlets, IDF Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Hamas has several underground complexes under Shifa — the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip — that are used by the terror group’s leaders to direct attacks against Israel. Hagari said Israel has intelligence that there are several tunnels leading to the underground base from outside the hospital so that Hamas officials do not need to enter the hospital to reach it. But Hagari added that there is also an entrance to the underground complex from within one of the wards…The military spokesperson said Israel has “concrete evidence” that “hundreds of terrorists flooded into the hospital to hide” following the October 7 massacre.

So why isn't Israel destroying Hamas' headquarters? Because it's located underneath the largest hospital in Gaza 👇 Hamas uses civilians as its human shields.pic.twitter.com/84uqLVBmsp — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) October 27, 2023

After the horrific Hamas attacks on Israeli civilians Oct. 7, pro-“Palestinian” groups and activists turned out in force in the streets and on social media, including here in America. In fact, a horde of woke idiots caused a temporary shutdown of Grand Central Station on Friday as they hysterically demanded a “ceasefire” from Israel against terrorist-controlled Gaza. College campuses have been swarming with pro-terrorism protestors; at the University of Pennsylvania and a Massachusetts college, students were reportedly calling for “intifada,” or a Palestinian uprising to kill Jews and conquer Israel. These people are completely ignorant of the real situation between Gaza and Israel, and Israel is trying to fight that ignorance by releasing audio in this case.

Not only are the “Palestinians” an invented “people” with no right to claim Israeli land, and not only have they rejected their own state for decades in favor of trying to destroy Israel completely, but the Palestinians are controlled by terrorists, particularly Hamas. And Hamas always uses civilians as human shields. The Palestinian Authority (PA) also financially incentivizes terrorism. Palestinian terrorists have long hidden their weapons and military targets in and around schools, mosques, residential high-rises, and hospitals, so this new story shouldn’t be surprising.

Israel says this is audio of two Gazans discussing the terrorist base under Shifa Hospital. The State of Israel provided a translation:

Breaking: The @IDF has released visual and audio materials which prove Hamas has stolen and is using humanitarian resources for its terrorist activities. Let’s start with the Shifa Hospital, one of Gaza’s biggest medical centers, which is being used as a terror operations base… pic.twitter.com/hMgmtSIc2U — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 27, 2023

It is also important to note that, in 2021, Gazans overwhelmingly supported jihad against Israel and had a negative view of Israel, which was then defending itself (as usual) from Hamas aggression.

Hamas uses its people as human shields, and it deliberately placed a terrorist base under a Gaza hospital so it could either prevent an Israeli strike or use an Israeli strike as a propaganda weapon against Israel. These are the perverted, vicious radicals that Western “pro-Palestinian” protestors are supporting.