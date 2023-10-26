In Greece, Over 55% of Jailed Criminals Are Migrants, Especially Muslims

As experts warn of terrorist cells in the U.S. and potentially more terrorists crossing the open border, statistics on criminal migrants in Greece highlight how Israel’s ongoing terrorism nightmare could become global.

Brigitte Gabriel, who grew up in Lebanon, warned other nations after the recent heinous Hamas onslaught on Israel. She cited her own personal experience in Lebanon to caution that a country can bring in only so many Muslims before the Muslims launch a vicious jihad to seize control of that country. America especially needs to wake up as thousands are crossing the U.S. border on a daily basis, many of them young Muslim males.

In fact, the number of individuals on the terror watchlist who were caught at the southern U.S. border skyrocketed this year. According to The Daily Caller, the number of terror watchlist illegals caught by Border Patrol was a stunning 172 this fiscal year, versus only 15 two years ago and 0 in 2019 under Trump. On top of that, CBP flagged almost 75,000 illegal aliens across America as potential national security risks this fiscal year (due to potential terrorist ties). It took only 19 terrorists to kill 3,000 Americans on 9/11.

The Greek City Times recently highlighted an underlying factor in Greece’s crime crisis: migrants. “[M]igrants make up about 10% of the total population of Greece, at least according to the most recent data. According to official data quoted by Proto Thema, more than 55% of the prisoners in Greek prisons are migrants.” The outlet added, “In 1998, the number of migrants [sic] perpetrators of crimes was 6,094. Their number slowly increased until 2010, when it skyrocketed to 27,016.”

While that number fell to the still-massive 20,065 perpetrators in 2012, the number of migrant criminals tripled over a 15-year period, the outlet explained. Albanians were the most numerous offenders, according to the Greek City Times, with a large number of Russians and Iraqis.

“The rapid increase in Pakistanis committing criminal acts is impressive,” writes PJ Media’s Robert Spencer at JihadWatch. “From 57 perpetrators of crimes in 1998, they exceeded 2,000 in 2009, reaching 2,612 in 2010.”

Albania, Iraq, and Pakistan are all Muslim-majority countries.

Do we have a similar problem in the U.S.? Well, much of the U.S. deliberately doesn’t track illegal migrant crime, so we can’t say for certain. But illegal aliens committed over 430,000 criminal offenses in Texas since 2011. And, as noted above, we do have terrorist cells operating within the U.S., including radicals from Hamas and Hezbollah. Border Patrol was warned of more Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian terrorists possibly trying to get into the U.S. after the horrific terrorist attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

Spencer explains why large numbers of Muslim migrants can be such a problem:

The Qur’an teaches that non-Muslims are the ‘most vile of created beings’ (98:6) and that Muslims are the ‘best of people’ (3:110). Did anyone really expect that the best of people would adopt the laws and mores of the most vile of created beings?

It’s part of Islam to abuse and even kill the “infidels.” That’s been ongoing since Islam came into existence. America had better face reality before it’s too late.