Bo Snerdley Slams ‘Spineless’ Republicans Mourning McCarthy

The late, great Rush Limbaugh’s friend and call screener, “Bo Snerdley” (James Golden), slammed Republicans for “crying over Kevin McCarthy” instead of worrying about the massive crisis America faces — which McCarthy did precious little to help during his short term as Speaker of the House.

“Notice how angry certain Republicans are that Kevin McCarthy got deposed”? Snerdley posted on X (formerly Twitter) Friday. “45 of them wrote a letter and tell [sic] the mainstream press they are ‘embarrassed and ashamed’ of what transpired.”

Snerdley insisted that Republicans should instead be ashamed of their lack of action on various catastrophic situations hurting Americans.

Where is the embarrassment over not having a real spending bill to control the outrageous, non-stop waste of taxpayer dollars?

Where is the shame over our open borders?

Where is the embarrassment over letting Donald Trump’s presidency being subjected to spying from intel /FBI – the phony Russian collusion hoax with ZERO accountability? phony Russian collusion hoax with ZERO accountability?

Indeed, Jim Jordan, now being touted for Speaker, is so afraid of real action that he couldn’t even bring himself to hold censorship czar and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in contempt of Congress. It’s not just Jordan — the recent impeachment hearing over Joe Biden’s glaringly obvious and heavily substantiated wrongdoing was weak-kneed and went nowhere.

In fact, Snerdley’s comments hark back to many times Rush urged Republicans to play hardball with the Democrats instead of merely being all talk and no action, as they so often are. Snerdley said in the October 5 episode of his podcast that McCarthy, like so many Republicans before him, gave the Democrats what they wanted on the spending deal and called it bipartisan (keeping in mind that even when Democrats make promises, they never live up to them). Notice only Republicans ever cave; Democrats don’t, and that’s why they win.

“Where is the shame over letting the left get away with turning our schools into indoctrination centers and leaving it to mothers to combat it?” Snerdley continued on X. “Where is the embarrassment over allowing elections to be run in a manner that leaves half the country believing they are unfairly run?”

He highlighted the hypocrisy of much of Congress. “They moan and groan when their Capitol building was ‘invaded’ but do nothing when our country is invaded and rogue DA’s allow criminals to roam the streets to prey on helpless innocent citizens,” Snerdley concluded. “Feckless. Spineless. Despicable. Keep crying over Kevin McCarthy while the rest of the country cries over the state of this nation.”