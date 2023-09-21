Woke Going Broke: Chicago to Spend $26M on Migrant Camps

In the latest example of Democrats ignoring suffering U.S. citizens to spend lavishly on foreigners, Chicago’s woke mayor signed a $26 million contract for migrant camps.

The six location zones for the camps would hold between 200 and 1,400 migrants, Breitbart reported. The Democrat government of Chicago has already raised ire among its citizens, particularly black citizens, who rightly feel that the sanctuary city is taking resources away from residents to help illegal aliens.

Security firm Garda World is the awardee of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s lucrative contract for migrant camps, per Breitbart. “Since August 2022, Chicago has seen 11,000 migrants arrive in the city. The migrant surge is expected to cost taxpayers $302 million by the end of the year,” the outlet added. Johnson will be moving illegal aliens from airports and police stations to the camps. PJ Media’s Rick Moran previously reported that Chicago has had about 14,000 “asylum seekers” pour in this year.

As cities like Chicago and New York struggle to deal with the migrant flood they brought on themselves with their sanctuary city status, the Biden border crisis seems to get worse on a daily basis. On Sept. 21, Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources said “in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, bringing us back to the all time record high levels we last saw in May before the end of Title 42.“ Meanwhile, the Border Patrol Union noted just how many practically unvetted illegal aliens are simply being released onto America’s streets: “From Sept 1st through 20th the Biden Admin ordered the release of more than 100,000 illegal border crashers-enough to double the population of cities like Yuma, AZ.”

BREAKING: Per CBP sources, in the last 24 hours alone, over 10,000 migrants were encountered at the border, bringing us back to the all time record high levels we last saw in May before the end of Title 42. 8,500+ were Border Patrol apprehensions, 1,600+ at CBP ports of entry. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

On Sept. 20, Melugin had posted, “It’s a total free for all in Eagle Pass [Texas] right now. Mass illegal crossing taking place for over an hour and a half.” Melugin wryly cited White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s recent claim that the Biden administration’s policies were “stopping the flow” at the border and that Biden has “done more than anybody to secure the border.”

Eagle Pass, TX right now. Illegal crossings began before sunrise and haven’t stopped. pic.twitter.com/lvJShQTBis — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 21, 2023

Chicago could certainly attest to the falsity of that White House claim. “The city faces a $538 million deficit for next year over illegal immigration,” Breitbart reported. The Democrats’ horrendous investment of taxpayer funds into illegal migrants, especially at a time when many Americans are struggling, is completely shameful.