Big (Tech) Brother: SEC to Use AI for ‘Market Surveillance’

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is using AI for “market surveillance” and “enforcement investigations,” Breitbart reported on Sept. 13. This move does seem potentially risky in light of revelations of the Censorship Industrial Complex and how terribly destructive to Americans’ rights the partnership between government and tech giants has been. Could AI be weaponized against Americans by the SEC, as the FBI, Biden White House, CDC, and other government agencies weaponized social media in a different way against Americans?

The Wall Street Journal reports that in a recent Senate hearing, SEC Chair Gary Gensler revealed that the agency is actively using AI to monitor financial markets and aid in various enforcement investigations. This marks a significant step in the SEC’s approach to regulating the ever-evolving landscape of financial markets.

Gensler informed the Senate that “we already do in [sic] some market surveillance … to look for patterns in the markets.” Breitbart warned, “The technology is not just a tool for hedge funds and investors anymore; it’s becoming a vital part of the regulatory framework.” Gensler also indicated that new legislation may be needed to deal with AI technologies.

The SEC isn’t alone in its AI use. In fact, I covered a report back in May showing that police and over 3,100 U.S. government agencies—including the weaponized FBI—use Clearview AI’s facial recognition database to track criminals. But anyone could be identified and tracked from the database; and if we’ve learned anything the past few years (particularly when it comes to censorship and treatment of the unvaccinated), it’s that the government is willing to target any and every ordinary citizen who doesn’t accept the current approved leftist narrative. Clearview AI specifically mentioned Jan. 6 protestors. By the way, Clearview AI scraped billions of images from social media to share with law enforcement.

There are, of course, all kinds of thorny and controversial ethical issues when it comes to AI use. Perhaps ironically, the SEC is investigating ethical aspects of AI—including potential conflicts of interest—even as it uses AI itself. Breitbart reports:

Brokerages and investment advisers often use AI models to interact with clients or make decisions on their behalf. Gensler mentioned that the SEC had proposed a rule in July aimed at requiring firms to disclose, mitigate, or eliminate any conflicts of interest embedded in these AI models. The proposal has sparked debate among lawmakers, with some suggesting that the rule may be too broad in its scope.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t trust the feds to be objective arbiters of justice. They’re far more likely to misuse technology at the expense of the American people.