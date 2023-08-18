Mass Murderer Illegal Alien, Sentenced to 276 in Prison in Brazil, Arrested in New Hampshire

An illegal alien from Brazil, previously sentenced for torturing and murdering 11 people, was just arrested in New Hampshire. Thousands of criminals enter the U.S. illegally every year under the Biden administration’s disastrous border policies.

Antonio Jose De Abreu Vidal Filho, a former Brazilian military police officer convicted in Brazil of committing a massacre, was arrested by immigration officers Monday in New Hampshire, The Post Millennial reported. The massacre of 11 individuals, including multiple teens, was reportedly in retaliation for the murder of a Fortaleza, Brazil, police officer.

Border Patrol arrested 12,028 criminal illegals (that is, illegal aliens previously convicted of crimes) in Fiscal Year 2022, and criminals continue to enter the U.S. illegally as part of the Biden border crisis.

Filho has been listed as a fugitive on the international wanted notification Interpol Red Notice since he fled to the U.S. in 2019. The Post Millennial explained.

In June, a board of Brazilian judges in the city of Fortaleza had sentenced Filho to 275 years and 11 months in prison for his alleged role in the 2015 Curio Massacre, in which 11 individuals, including teens, were murdered and tortured, both physically and mentally, following the death of a police officer… A resident in the city of Fortaleza recalled to the outlet that police officers went on a rampage which included invading homes, dragging people out into the street, and then killing them.

One resident related his personal recollection of the event, seeing two men killed: “They dragged him out of the house and shot him and another friend of his who was outside, already lying on the ground.” Four of the victims in the massacre were reportedly younger than 18 years old, and three more were 18 to 19 years old.

Some of the murder victims were only accused of minor crimes, The Post Millennial added, citing El Globo.

Boston’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested Filho. He is now awaiting a hearing with a federal immigration judge in the custody of Immigration and Customs.

“The apprehension of this very dangerous foreign fugitive is an outstanding example of the professionalism and expertise of the officers of ERO Boston,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons told the Boston Herald. “We are proud to have taken this notorious criminal, convicted of participating in multiple heinous murders in Brazil, off our streets. The dedication of ERO Boston officers has once again made our communities safer and more secure with this arrest.”