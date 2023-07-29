The Globe Is Cooling, Not Boiling: Why Is Media Still Predicting Eco-Apocalypse?

Despite the fact that climate alarmists have been obviously and wildly wrong for more than 50 years now in their predictions, they continue to demand absolute credulity for their moanings and screechings about the supposed imminent catastrophe of global warming. The real meltdown isn’t from glaciers, it’s from the climate alarmist mainstream media. But why?

Totally ignoring evidence from multiple sources showing that the globe is cooling overall and that their “record heat” announcements are flat-out wrong, the mainstream media continues to predict eco-apocalypse. Since it’s not a fact-based narrative, why exactly is the media still pushing it?

A few points: 1. There is no evidence that emissions are discernibly warming the atmosphere. 2. The atmosphere only warms the top inch or so of the ocean. 3. This summer's warmth is caused by natural factors (Sun, geothermal, currents) not emissions.https://t.co/eMqT7dyQby — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 29, 2023

To give just a few examples of recent headlines from the media playing up the alleged record heat:

From CNN, July 5: “The planet saw its hottest day on record this week. It’s a record that will be broken again and again.”

From CBS News, July 17: “Death Valley, hottest place on Earth, hits near-record high as blistering heat wave continues.”

From PBS, July 22: “Summer of record-breaking heat paints story of a warming world, scientists say.”

From Bloomberg, July 21: “Emergency Rooms Swamped as Record Heat Above 100F Wilts US South.”

I find the last one particularly silly, since, as an Arizonan, I can assure you that it would be weird if it weren’t well over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in July in Arizona (the article specifically called out Arizona and Texas). Even my weather app sends me an “extreme heat” alert every day, as if I didn’t know that July reaches 110+ degree temperatures every year here. (The app also informs me there has been no precipitation after a hard rain). Some states in the U.S. are in fact experiencing a hotter summer than other years — but don’t buy the “record heat” doom narrative.

Temperatures at the North Pole have been below the 1958-2002 average almost every day for the past three months, and will drop below freezing in about two weeks. May was the coldest on record there. #ClimateScam https://t.co/87DXNFFK8E pic.twitter.com/OC4QxnQYMn — Tony Heller (@TonyClimate) July 29, 2023

As I previously noted, media and politicians are ignoring the areas of America that are cooler than previous summers — but they’re also ignoring data upending their claims of record heat. Data shows that the world has not in fact experienced global warming for the last eight years. Also, a recent study found that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are too low to cause global warming. Not only that but no fewer than 36 climate models were also recently found to have overestimated warming in the U.S. corn belt. And Texas, California, and Arizona aren’t in unprecedented weather crises, as climate truth-teller Steve Milloy clarified. These are the stories and facts you won’t hear from climate alarmist media.

Indeed, according to Real Climate Science’s Tony Heller, promoted by Milloy, “Through July 27, the percentage of the US to have reached 95F (35C) this year is third lowest since 1895, down almost 50% from 1931.”

And this month’s climate narrative implodes.👇 https://t.co/8jQYwBSfP1 — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) July 29, 2023

The reality, I think, is that the mainstream media isn’t interested in the truth — not on climate or many other topics we could name. Global warming has been a convenient tool of leftists and globalists for years to phase out gas-powered cars (and thus private transportation), to pile ever more government regulations onto various industries, and to accrue more power to government to save us from the supposed climate crisis. In other words, as the climate alarmist World Economic Forum’s plan for the future makes clear, the climate narrative is just a way of decreasing comforts, possessions, and rights for ordinary citizens while bloating government under a veneer of virtue-signaling.

Sure, the Biden administration is trying to take your air conditioning, gas stoves, water heaters, and cars, but they do it because they want to save the planet. And the leftists’ good little mouthpieces in the mainstream media dutifully support whatever policy or narrative the administration is pushing right now.