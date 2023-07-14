Dystopia: UN to Host ‘Global Governance’ Summit in 2024

You will own nothing, you will eat bugs, and you will bow before your foreign overlords, peasants. The United Nations (UN), the same organization with a long history of pandering to tyrants and terrorists, is planning a summit on “global governance” for 2024. The new world order is nigh — if we don’t stop it.

The Summit of the Future is set to take place in September 2024. The UN website explains:

Major global shocks in recent years – including the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ukraine war, and the triple planetary crisis, among others – have challenged our international institutions. Unity around our shared principles and common goals is both crucial and urgent. The Summit of the Future is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enhance cooperation on critical challenges and address gaps in global governance, reaffirm existing commitments including to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the United Nations Charter, and move towards a reinvigorated multilateral system that is better positioned to positively impact people’s lives. Building on the SDG Summit in 2023, Member States will consider ways to lay the foundations for more effective global cooperation that can deal with today’s challenges as well as new threats in the future.

The SDGs and 2030 Agenda (another UN initiative) are based on the unscientific climate hoax. Of course, the elites don’t really believe their own climate fear-mongering, or they’d stop flying their private jets around everywhere and buying beachfront property. But despite 50 years of consistently wrong climate predictions, it’s still a convenient tool to justify confiscating freedoms and property.

Not that the UN oligarchs will snack on crickets, give up their cars and jets, and stop buying new clothes. No, those rules are only for the rest of us. It’s all a ploy to transform the world into a globalist, authoritarian “utopia.”

The UN also says:

Practical consultations on preparations for the Summit begin in February 2023 and a Ministerial meeting will take place this year. The Summit of the Future will build upon the SDG Summit and breathe new life into the multilateral system so that it can deliver on the promises of the United Nations Charter and the 2030 Agenda.

And we don’t have any choice, of course. It is noteworthy that the United Nations regularly kisses up to the Chinese Communist Party, which runs a dictatorial censorship and surveillance state and is committing genocide. Is that the model the UN wants for the rest of the world, under the guise of saving the planet from global warming (which hasn’t happened for eight years)?

In any case, the last thing we need is more “global governance” from corrupt, unelected bureaucrats.