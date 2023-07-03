Biden Admin Pushes Solar Panels — While Looking to Block Sunlight?!

In the latest instance of ridiculous leftist climate hypocrisy, the Biden administration is pondering geoengineering technology to block sunlight to solve “global warming” — not long after announcing millions of dollars in investment for solar panels, which require lots of sun to generate energy. Try and make sense of that one. Climate alarmists’ predictions have been consistently and outrageously wrong for 50 years now, but trust the experts. Because they said so.

The Biden White House is now considering solving the non-existent crisis of global warming by using geoengineering technology to block sunlight, as PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported. The parts of the country experiencing unusual cold spells might have a comment or two on that plan. Not to mention the states like Texas and California that already have a struggling power grid, partly due to too much reliance on “green” energy solar panels and windmills.

Recently published data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed that there has not been global warming for the past eight years. And NASA satellite data reportedly confirms that evidence, showing no global warming for eight years and five months. Furthermore, a recent study found that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels are too low to cause global warming. But the Biden White House is ignoring the science as usual to push their own climate narrative.

“A program of research into the scientific and societal implications of solar radiation modification (SRM) would enable better-informed decisions about the potential risks and benefits of SRM as a component of climate policy, alongside the foundational elements of greenhouse gas emissions mitigation and adaptation,” says the June White House report. “SRM offers the possibility of cooling the planet significantly on a timescale of a few years.” Which the earth is doing all on its own, but why let nature take its course? The Biden administration is full of so many geniuses that they clearly improve everything they get their hands on (cue the ironical laughter).

This comes after a consistent Biden administration campaign in favor of solar panels. The Department of Energy (DOE) announced in July 2022, “Biden-Harris Administration Launches New Solar Initiatives to Lower Electricity Bills and Create Clean Energy Jobs.” And in April 2023, the DOE publicized, “Biden-Harris Administration Announces $82 Million Investment to Increase Domestic Solar Manufacturing and Recycling, Strengthen the American Clean Energy Grid.” The investment involved 19 projects across 12 states to create and support a “solar supply chain.”

So as of April, the Biden administration was funding more solar panels. As of June, the Biden administration was considering blocking the sun. How do these two initiatives not defeat each other?

Solar panels have killed billions of birds, and they generate plenty of toxic waste. Besides being bad for the environment, they are unreliable and unprofitable. In other words, there’s no positive big enough to outweigh the multiple negatives of solar panels.

But even supposing you live in the fantasy world of the Biden administration, where solar panels are great for the environment and work well, why on earth would you push states and businesses to use more solar panels while also considering the blocking of sunlight as a good and helpful plan? The country is being run by nincompoops.