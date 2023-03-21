Fauci Said He Must ‘Break’ Republican Vaccine Hesitancy in 2021 Video

Former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared to think that irrational political bias from Republicans was the only possible reason Americans might refuse the COVID-19 vaccines he so strenuously pushed. After a film crew recorded him in 2021 criticizing Republican vaccine hesitancy while in an impoverished part of Democrat bastion Washington, D.C., where more than one person rejected his vaccine rhetoric, you would think Fauci might have gotten a clue that Republicans weren’t the only ones who distrusted him — and with good reason.

Maybe it’s just that the government isn’t the most trustworthy source, particularly to black Americans, who still remember that the government did previously use them as medical Guinea pigs?

I guess “Science” himself can’t handle any real challenges to his rhetoric, not to mention that he immediately blames political partisanship if anyone doubts his word. Because he hasn’t been making disastrous medical decisions that killed or harmed thousands of Americans for decades, right? Oh, wait…

The PBS documentary series American Masters has provided some interesting clips featuring Fauci. According to MRCTV, Fauci used a weird word (“break”) when expressing his frustration at not everyone accepting his vaccine claims without question. As they stood outside a door in Washington, D.C., while propagandizing for the COVID-19 vaccine door-to-door, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Fauci, “What are we gonna do about those other states?” Fauci claimed, “They’re are going to keep the outbreak smoldering in the country.”

Fauci went on, “It’s so crazy. They’re not doing it because they say they don’t want to. They’re not doing it. They’re Republicans, and Republicans don’t like being told what to do. And we’ve gotta break that. Unpack that.” Nice save with “unpack,” Fauci. The problem is we have proof that you lied.

In an interview with authoress Kate Messner posted in May 2021, Fauci confidently claimed, “But if you get vaccinated, when the virus tries to infect you, the virus can’t because you are protected.” Fauci himself admitted a month before that interview was put on YouTube that the vaccinated could in fact contract COVID, not to mention that multiple studies starting in 2021 have provided proof that the vaccinated are more likely to contract COVID-19 variants. No wonder no one trusts Fauci.

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer reported on a couple of the skeptics irritating Fauci. One man destroyed the pro-vaccine rhetoric from Fauci and Bowser, telling them the vaccine was produced too quickly and that COVID is basically the common flu. The man even told Fauci that the official number of COVID deaths is suspect because we have only the government’s word for it and that incentivizing people to get the shots indicates something sketchy.

Fauci and Bowser just ended up walking away, looking bemused and disconcerted, as their more articulate and logical debater called after them, “It’s a fear, it’s fear, this pandemic. That’s all it is.” And, of course, it turned out the COVID vaccines didn’t prevent death. Pfizer’s shot was never tested for stopping transmission, and Fauci and the government secretly worked to suppress information on natural immunity.

Fauci gets OWNED by the American Public and their concerns about his COVID shot. Guess what…. They are right. It's destroyed my health! pic.twitter.com/Sfb72iCgLJ — Ryan Cunningham (@rycunni) March 20, 2023

But that man wasn’t the only skeptic, as you can see from the above video. One woman had done a little research of her own, unfortunately for Bowser and Fauci. In Anacostia, Fauci is pushing the vaccine to someone when an unmasked woman appears at the door with a little kid. “Well, I heard that it doesn’t, um, cure it, and it doesn’t, um, stop you from getting it,” the woman challenged. Fauci rushed to reassure her.

”No! On the very, very, very rare chance that you do get it, even if you’re vaccinated, it’s a very — you don’t even feel sick, it’s like you don’t even know you got infected. It’s very, very good at protecting you,” Fauci babbled.

Something never quite made sense about the vaccine campaign — and now we know the government was pressuring tech companies to censor and suppress any negative information on the vaccines. Those D.C. residents knew early on, it seems, that all was not as it appeared on the surface. It’s too bad there weren’t more like them — perhaps young men wouldn’t be worrying about cardiac death and myocarditis and all the vaccinated wouldn’t have to wonder about Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. It gives a new meaning to the phrase “healthy distrust of the government.”