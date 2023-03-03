PNC Bank Abruptly Ends Business Relationship with Don Trump Jr.’s News App

In another yuge instance of financial censorship, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. suddenly ended its business relationship with MxM, Donald Trump Jr.’s news aggregation app company. The app was designed to be a more balanced alternative to the likes of Apple and Google News, according to Fox News Digital. As Trump Jr. explained, he wants to help create a “parallel economy” to the woke-enslaved major corporations, including Big Media. PNC Bank doesn’t seem to agree with that vision.

MxM News, launched in 2022 by Don Jr. and former Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich, is owned by ROCDIGITAL, LLC. The company insists this is more woke financial censorship targeting conservative entities. Budowich told Fox Digital he only discovered their company account with PNC had been terminated when he tried to pay vendor invoices at a Florida branch office. He explained, “The teller said he was unable to complete the transfers as the account had been closed and balance had been zeroed out.”

Budowich continued, “After being told to call a generic helpline, I was informed by the PNC representative that per the terms and conditions, PNC reserves the right to re-evaluate their business relationships at any time and terminate accounts without cause.” The phrase “without cause” seems significant—it indicates that PNC itself knows there was no reason to terminate the account. “Woke corporations are using their terms and conditions like a guillotine over the head of every conservative entrepreneur,” Budowich concluded.

Don Jr. explained that MxM was created to “provide curated stories that are being silenced and or suppressed by big tech and the mainstream media.” The app is set to expand to include more localized news, too, per Fox. MxM includes articles from more mainstream or left-leaning sources such as ABC, NPR, and AP, along with conservative sites such as The Daily Caller, Just the News, and The Washington Free Beacon.

”However, as this shows, it’s not just the media that’s become plagued by the woke agenda,” Trump Jr. told Fox Digital. “It’s banks, it’s the entire corporate America.” He called the PNC account termination “a minor setback for MxM News that we were able to quickly resolve.” Still, he added, “But what about every other start-up or small business who wants to pursue a values-based company? This should be investigated, and it should be illegal to discriminate based on political affiliation.”

PNC claimed to Fox that account closures have nothing to do with political affiliation. “As a national bank, we recognize and respect that our customers and our employees hold a wide range of political beliefs,” PNC said. PNC has not explained why it did end the account, however.

Banks have drawn criticism for closing a number of conservative accounts in the last few years, Fox Digital said. A Florida bank closed Donald Trump’s account in January 2021, for instance, and MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell had two banks cut ties with him in January 2022.

Hence, Donald Trump Jr. insisted to Fox Digital, “We need a patriot economy. We need a parallel economy to fight back.”

Trump Jr. is set to speak at CPAC 2023 on Friday.