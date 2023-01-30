West Point Reinstates Travel Ban on Unvaxxed Cadets AFTER Military Mandate Repealed

The U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been lifted and Congress is considering legislation to compensate service members fired for vaccination status, but West Point refuses to acknowledge it. The U.S. Military Academy actually reinstated its travel ban on unvaccinated cadets after the military mandate was lifted, according to military attorney R. Davis Younts and Just the News. At this point, West Point is just playing power games.

The military has still not begun to treat unvaccinated service members equally, however. ”Despite the lifting of the vaccine mandate, unvaccinated military members are still facing repercussions, including denial of benefits, ineligibility for promotion and/or deployment, and potentially diminished employment prospects for those already discharged,” Just the News said. West Point’s reinstatement of restrictions after the vaccine mandate’s strike-down is particularly direct and open coercion.

I reported here back on Nov. 11 that West Point’s Veterans’ Day present to unvaccinated cadets was to give them a 10-hour ultimatum the day before (Nov. 10) to decide to get the COVID-19 vaccine or leave campus. The West Point developmental counseling form threatened, “Failure to obey this order may result in punitive or adverse administrative action,” including being forced to leave the military with either an honorable or dishonorable discharge. The 10-hour ultimatum was a denial of an appeal of the original vaccine exemption requests from unvaccinated cadets. And although the appeals were officially denied Nov. 2, cadets were only informed Nov. 10 with the 10-hour deadline — just before a three-day weekend. This while all COVID-19 vaccines available to the military were only emergency use authorized, not FDA approved. All of which indicates that West Point isn’t interested in health; it’s interested in coercing cadets into following an unjust order regardless of how right or wrong it is.

West Point originally prohibited all cadets from travel at the beginning of the pandemic, then restricted only unvaccinated cadets, then dropped that restriction last semester for events and sports while the military vaccine mandate was still in force, Just the News said. But after the Pentagon dropped its vaccine mandate, West Point reinstated travel restrictions in what “feels like coercion” to get vaccinated, Younts said. The attorney wondered if the move came as there isn’t “anything left to coerce [the cadets] into compliance?”

This comes as there is increasing evidence of the COVID-19 vaccines’ serious side effects and as young people, including an Air Force Academy cadet, die suddenly in increasing numbers. For instance, a recent study found high levels of spike protein in COVID mRNA-vaccinated myocarditis patients, Epoch Times reported, and world-renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough said in December that myocarditis cases went from 4 per million to 25,000 per million after the COVID vaccine rollout. A new video from Project Veritas also showed a Pfizer executive boasting that his company was planning on “mutating” the COVID virus to make more COVID vaccines, which he called a “cash cow.”

Just the News noted the amount of effort unvaccinated cadets put into their refusal to be coerced:

”While the vaccine mandate was still in effect, the unvaccinated cadets submitted Religious Accommodation Requests (RAR) for exemptions. After the requests were denied, they appealed the denials, which were also denied. After the denials of their RAR appeals, they requested medical exemptions, which were in turn denied, appealed and denied again.”

Following the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) repeal of the military vaccine mandate, legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives and the Senate to prevent the Department of Defense (DOD) from ever issuing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate again without Congressional approval, Just the News noted. The legislation would also make the DOD reinstate unvaccinated military and give those service members forced out of the military for vaccination status retirement pay.

Let’s hope Congress also calls out West Point for its coercive tactics against unvaccinated cadets.