Happy Veterans’ Day: West Point Gives Unvaxxed Cadets 10 Hours to Get Vaccine or Face Punishment

Happy Veterans’ Day! A great day to remember that freedom isn’t free, and to thank all those people in our lives who served or are serving in our nation’s military. West Point military academy chose a method of celebrating Veterans’ Day that was a little less focused on freedom and appreciation for service members, however — the day before the holiday, West Point gave unvaccinated cadets 10 hours to agree to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face punishment and potential expulsion. Because nothing says “Thank you for your service” like threatening to ruin your life for not taking an experimental vaccine.

This, despite the fact that recent Navy and Air National Guard administrative decisions rule the military can only require approved vaccines, and no FDA-approved COVID vaccines are available to the military.

That marks the second time this year that unvaccinated cadets were given an ultimatum of mere hours following denials of their religious exemption requests, as Just the News noted. The struggle between the very few unvaccinated cadets and the academy continues as the unvaccinated cadets are involved in lawsuits to obtain religious exemptions.

Just the News said West Point denied the vaccine exemption appeals on Nov. 2 but did not inform the cadets until 6 a.m. on Thursday, with a decision deadline of 4 p.m. that day. The very brief period of time allowed for the decision coming just before a holiday and three-day weekend indicates a desire to pressure cadets to a decision without sufficient legal advice or time to deliberate on options. “West Point continues to do this on a Friday afternoon or before a three-day weekend, which feels intentional,” military attorney R. Davis Younts told Just the News. He added that the ongoing midterm elections make a congressional intervention unlikely.

The appeals just denied followed a denial of the initial vaccine exemption requests in August, when cadets were given 24 hours to agree to be vaccinated. David said “only a few” unvaccinated cadets remain, trying to “continue to serve” while staying true to their religious principles.

The West Point developmental counseling form says, “Failure to obey this order may result in punitive or adverse administrative action.” That includes “separation” from the military, or “an honorable discharge, a general under honorable conditions discharge, or an other than honorable discharge,” Just the News explained. The last two discharges make cadets ineligible for most or all veterans’ benefits and may even make civilian employment difficult. The West Point form specifically threatens the latter consequences.

West Point’s form demands cadets “become fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine that has received full licensure from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” or receive “voluntary immunization with a COVID-19 vaccine under FDA Emergency Use Authorization or World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.” The FDA-approved vaccines are unavailable.

Furthermore, evidence continues to come out that the COVID-19 vaccines were not properly tested and have serious side effects.

Pfizer executive Janine Small recently admitted to the European Parliament — with a laugh — that the company did not test whether its COVID-19 vaccine stopped transmission of the virus before the vaccine was put on the market. New York’s Supreme Court recently ruled that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” And Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo just released an analysis showing the relative incidence of cardiac-related death increased by 84% in men ages 18-39 within 28 days of mRNA vaccination. This is just one of the multiple studies warning that the COVID-19 vaccines can cause serious injury and death.

Not much of a holiday for the unvaccinated cadets at West Point.