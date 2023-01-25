N.Y. Legislature Votes to Codify Abortion in State Constitution — Measure Goes to Voters in 2024

Mere days after a hundred thousand people marched for life in Washington, D.C., the New York legislature committed to promoting death. The legislature voted by a large majority a second time on Jan. 24 to pass a resolution to codify abortion “rights” in the state constitution, meaning the amendment only awaits approval from voters, according to Politico. I guess the state motto “Excelsior” (“Ever higher”) refers to increasing the number of unborn babies killed.

LifeNews explained, “To amend the New York Constitution, the language must pass the state legislature in two separate sessions and then receive a majority of voters’ approval on the ballot.” The legislature seems to have some doubts about voter approval even in leftist New York, though, because instead of the amendment appearing on the ballot this fall, it will come up for a vote in 2024. LifeNews said higher Democrat voter turnout is expected.

The woke amendment to the constitution would add language prohibiting “discrimination” based on “sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, pregnancy outcomes, and reproductive health care and autonomy.” “Reproductive health care” serves as the sanitized cover phrase for abortion, which is not named in the amendment. The amendment’s supporters say protecting abortion on demand is the main goal, but not using the word “abortion” might be a convenient deception of voters unaware of the extreme nature of the goal, LifeNews speculated.

New York already has some of the highest abortion numbers in America. The state also permits abortion for almost any reason right up to birth. But if voters approve this state constitutional amendment, it would make it almost impossible to impose any restrictions on killing unborn babies.

But, as usual, leftists frame moderates as pro-lifers as extremists. “Here in New York we will never let the extremist, anti-choice agenda to prevent anyone from accessing reproductive health care,” state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D) said at a Tuesday pro-abortion rally. LifeNews said the amendment also supposedly protects LGBTQ-identifying people, the elderly, and the disabled.

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-N.Y.) also endorsed the amendment during the pro-abortion rally. “I’m the first governor in the state of New York to ever have had a pregnancy, ever raise children, ever had to go through all the screaming,” she said. “I know more than any governor before me of what it’s like to be a woman and whether someone else in Washington has the right to take away what I should be able to decide on my own.” So apparently having children who scream made her decide that more kids should be killed before they ever have a chance to scream?

California, Vermont, and Michigan have all passed state constitutional amendments recently claiming a “right” to abortion, LifeNews noted. Democrats are pouring tens of millions of dollars into pro-abortion efforts like paying for women to travel and obtain abortions. In contrast, since Roe v. Wade was overturned, pregnancy centers and maternity clinics have expanded their services, and Republican states have moved to protect unborn life.

Abortion on demand has less support nationwide than Democrats pretend. A recent poll showed that over two-thirds of Americans support restrictions on abortion.