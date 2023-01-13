Florida Warns Pharmacies Against Abortion Pills as FDA Pushes Them

Pro-life Ron DeSantis’s government in Florida took on the leftist culture of death this week. Florida Medicaid, a division of the Agency for Health Care Administration, warned pharmacies in the state against chemical abortion pills in response to a recent FDA decision to allow retail pharmacies to dispense the abortion pill Mifepristone.

A Florida Medicaid Health Care Alert on Jan. 11 warned, “[The] Agency issues this alert to remind providers that they must continue to comply with Florida laws that govern the performance of abortions.” The alert warned of potential law enforcement intervention if necessary.

The Florida alert cited two legal statutes by which state pharmacies have to abide:

”Two statutes are relevant here. First, section 390.0111(2), Florida Statutes, provides that “[n]o termination of pregnancy shall be performed at any time except by a [licensed] physician.” Second, section 797.03 (1), Florida Statutes, states that “[i]t is unlawful for any person to perform or assist in performing an abortion on a person, except in an emergency care situation, other than in a validly licensed hospital or abortion clinic or in a physician’s office.” Willfully violating these provisions could result in criminal penalties. See 390.0111(10)(a), Florida Statutes, and 797.03(4), Florida Statutes.”

The brief alert concluded with a warning: “The Agency will refer to local law enforcement any evidence of criminal activity that it discovers in its surveys of providers.”

The Florida alert came on the same day that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act by a vote of 220 to 210. Republicans passed the bill with hardly any Democrat support. The bill simply requires medical care for babies born alive after a failed abortion. But bloodthirsty Democrats called that reasonable, basic requirement “extreme.”

Abortion always kills a baby. But for leftists who don’t seem to care about killing unborn children, chemical abortion also presents serious risks to the mother. According to LifeNews, two studies within the last two decades showed that chemical abortion is four times more dangerous than surgical abortions. LifeNews added that, between September 2000 and June 2022, 28 women died from chemical abortion pills, and there were “over 4,200 adverse events caused by chemical abortions” altogether, according to FDA data.

Florida is looking out for the safety of both women and unborn babies.