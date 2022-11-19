‘We Aren’t Going Anywhere’: Donald Trump Responds to Musk Poll

Billionaire and new Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted a poll on Friday evening, asking if Twitter should finally reinstate former President Donald Trump.

Reinstate former President Trump — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

Musk added, “Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Latin for “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Trump responded to the poll on his TruthSocial platform on Saturday. He messaged a screenshot of the Twitter poll showing that 52% of respondents wanted him back on Twitter with the comment, “Vote now with positivity, but don’t worry, we aren’t going anywhere. Truth Social is special!”

For our VIPs: Trump Should Not Return to Twitter — Here’s Why

Twitter originally banned Trump in January 2020, following the events of Jan. 6, claiming there was a “risk of further incitement of violence.” But Trump’s speech on Jan. 6, 2021, specifically urged a protest done “peacefully and patriotically.” Trump later tweeted another call for peace and an end to rioting during the Capitol events. So his words both on and off Twitter that day were anything but an “incitement of violence.”

Meanwhile, Iranian dictator Ayatollah Khamenei is still allowed to post on Twitter, despite his explicit endorsements of violence.