CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Caught Violating His Own Brother's Mask Order, Humiliated by Tucker

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who preaches the need for mask-wearing to protect everyone from coronavirus, is a hypocrite.

On Wednesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared a letter sent to him by the building superintendent where Chris Cuomo lives.

“As I’m sure you know, because of the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, on April 5, 2020 Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order 202.17, which requires anyone over the age [of] two to wear a face mask or cloth that covers their mouth and nose while in a public space. That requirement includes all the required areas at [REDACTED],” the building superintendent wrote.

Tucker Carlson exposes Chris Cuomo's massive hypocrisy on masks, revealed in a fascinating letter from his apartment building manager. To be fair, I don't blame Chris at all. I try to avoid masks too. I'm just not a big fat hypocrite about it.

It is also a good bet that he knows it because the governor who issued the executive order is his brother and Chris himself has had the virus.

“You have been observed entering and exiting the building and riding the elevator without the required face coverings,” the superintendent added.

“Even though staff members have asked you to comply with this requirement, you have refused to do so,” she wrote.

That sentence indicates that this letter has not come out of the blue and that others informed Cuomo of his actions and of the need to correct them.

This all took place while, it bears repeating, Cuomo went on television night after night on his show Cuomo Prime Time and telling the viewers that they need to “wear a damn mask.”

“This is a violation of the Executive Order, building policy, and places other residents and our staff at risk. There are no exceptions to this rule, you are required to comply. As per the attached Newsletter, the board has implemented a policy which imposes a $500 fine on repeat offenders who refuse to wear a mask after one written warning,” the superintendent added.

“Please note, this will serve as your only warning before a fine is imposed. Your immediate cooperation in this matter is expected,” she wrote.

Carlson said that his show contacted the superintendent of the building who admitted to writing the letter but, he said, she became upset when the show mentioned Chris Cuomo by name.

Prior to showing the letter, Carlson showed video after video of the prime-time news host imploring, nay demanding, that others wear their masks.

“If we care about doing the right things, I wear a mask for you as much as I wear it for me. I had the disease,” he said in one video.

Speaking to fellow CNN host Don Lemon, an impassioned Cuomo proclaimed to the viewing audience, “You need to wear a damn mask!”

This is the same Chris Cuomo who harassed a biker when he was supposed to be in quarantine during his infection.

Hypocrisy, thy name is Cuomo.