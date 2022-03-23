News & Politics

BREAKING: Madeleine Albright Dies at 84

By Cameron Arcand Mar 23, 2022 2:57 PM ET
(AP Photo/Zach Gibson, File)

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright died at 84 years old on Wednesday morning, according to a statement from her family.

“The cause was cancer,” the statement notes. “She was surrounded by family and friends. We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.”

Albright was the first woman secretary of state and served under President Bill Clinton from 1997 to 2001. She was born in Prague and came to the United States as a refugee when she was a child.

According to the statement, she was on the leadership board for several organizations and was a professor at Georgetown University at the time of her death.

