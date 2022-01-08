Politico Issues Correction For Mistaking Schumer’s Wife For This Supreme Court Justice

Politico is getting slammed for a Playbook tip gone awry, which led many to believe that Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor was dining with congressional Democrats on Friday evening.

The Saturday playbook originally suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar were with the justice at the ritzy Le Diplomate in Washington, D.C.

Thankfully, that was not the case, and the outlet issued a correction.

From Politico:

“CORRECTION: The original version of this item misidentified Iris Weinshall, the wife of Chuck Schumer, as Sonia Sotomayor. Our tipster got it wrong, but we should have double checked.”

Except Politico made an error once again in their tweet announcing the correction because they referred to Iris Weinshall as Iris Schumer, which is not her last name.

CORRECTION: This morning's Playbook had a photo of a Friday dinner at Le Diplomate, and misidentified Iris Schumer, the majority leader’s wife, as Sonia Sotomayor. Our tipster got it wrong, but we should have double checked. We deeply regret the error. https://t.co/66NFBPld08 — POLITICO Playbook (@playbookdc) January 8, 2022

Needless to say, it’s been a rough day for Sotomayor in terms of media coverage.

This story immediately raised eyebrows prior to the correction, especially because Sotomayor made numerous false statements earlier that day during oral arguments for a special court session regarding the OSHA vaccine mandate.

“Justice Sotomayer was caught dining last night with: Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Amy Klobuchar. After the lies she spat out yesterday, how can she still rule impartial [sic] on this case?” former Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins said in a yet-to-be deleted tweet. “She needs to recuse herself NOW!”

Justice Sotomayer was caught dining last night with: -Nancy Pelosi

-Chuck Schumer

-Amy Klobuchar After the lies she spat out yesterday, how can she still rule impartial on this case? She needs to recuse herself NOW! — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 8, 2022

In one instance, she claimed that 100,000 children are in serious condition because of the illness. Left-leaning fact-checker Politifact rated the statement as “false.”

NEW: Justice Sonia Sotomayor said during oral arguments today that “we have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the coronavirus. That's False. https://t.co/9itoVd1s1L pic.twitter.com/zX8Nf6Bx8r — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) January 8, 2022

Her dinner would have easily been viewed as a conflict of interest on several levels, as the job of the Supreme Court is to be a check and balance of the other branches.

Even if it was true, few would have been surprised — and that’s a problem. Still, based on yesterday’s comments at the Supreme Court, she does not need dinner with her fellow beltway top dogs in order to be considered a liberal activist on the bench.

Aside from the Sotomayor debacle, it should bother average Americans that Democrats at the helm feel that they can dine indoors without shame or accountability. Their pro-lockdown policies crippled the restaurant industry, as they forced eateries to close permanently and left millions unemployed.

But who cares what normal people think about Pelosi, Schumer, and Co.? We don’t make the rules, we just have to follow them blindly in order to avoid being called “anti-science.”