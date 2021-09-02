After Losing a War and Stranding Americans in Afghanistan, Biden's Pentagon Pivots Back to Race

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Pentagon spokesman John Kirby just left an untold number of Americans stranded in Afghanistan. A week ago today, 13 American service members died in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport that happened because Austin and the generals left it surrounded by enemy forces.

They had their eye off the ball of their main jobs, which are protecting Americans and protecting our forces.

They have reverted to taking their eye off the ball again.

From ⁦@DepSecDef⁩ tonight: “Racial disparities in the military justice system have been a problem for far too long. We know it, and we are going to work hard to fix it.” https://t.co/HQ1f0vs4S0 — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) September 1, 2021

Sister-site Twitchy reports Kirby is getting raked for this. He deserves it. It also won’t change a thing. John Kirby is a true believer and so are all of his bosses.

I served in the Air Force on active duty a number of years ago. Racism was not rampant or even present at that time. During my years, my supervisors included a Hispanic male, a couple of white males (who tended to disagree with each other and snipe at each other when one was out of earshot), and two women. I worked with, for, and alongside black people, Asians, people from all over the country. If they had more stripes, bars, or stars than me, I followed their lawful orders. When I was on bases other than my home base, I often answered to black, Hispanic, Asian, and white men and women. My best boss out of all of them was probably the Senior Master Sergeant, who was a woman. She was tough, smart, and not to be messed with. Her word was as strong as steel.

As for military promotion, that’s accomplished via unbiased testing. You study, you pass, you make rank.

You do your job, you do well. You make trouble, you don’t do well. It’s very simple, so simple even a Marine could grok it.

No one cared about race. Everyone cared about accomplishing the mission.

Our current military leadership has lost focus. It’s not prioritizing fighting and winning America’s wars. The winning part matters. It’s not doing that.

Instead, we have the likes of Kirby, Austin, and Gen. Milley recommending critical race theory and enforcing divisive stand-downs. This will not help for good order and readiness.

We don’t have to theorize where this will lead. The total disaster our military just authored in Afghanistan is proof of where this has already led.