America's Humiliation Continues As Taliban Special Forces Unit Mocks Iwo Jima Photo Wearing Captured U.S. Gear

The Joe Rosenthal photo of Marines raising the American flag atop Mt. Suribachi on Iwo Jima is perhaps the most iconic image in U.S. military history.

That photo is now the subject of mockery by the terrorist army that controls Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters release photo mocking iconic photo of US Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II. pic.twitter.com/TfGqdZurF0 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 21, 2021

The Taliban, on whom Joe Biden is depending for the survival of thousands of Americans he has left stranded in Kabul, have released a propaganda photo mocking that photo according to a News4 San Antonio report. The mocking image came in videos the terrorist group released after capturing Kabul and the U.S. military weaponry.

The videos show heavily armed Taliban soldiers carrying U.S. and U.S. ally-made weapons and gear that appear to be stolen from various allied militaries. Various helicopters and light attack aircraft, including 35 American helicopters, are also now under Taliban control. In one propaganda photo, it appears the Taliban is mocking one of the most iconic American images from World War II — .

The Badri 313 Battalion show themselves in the video wearing elite combat gear they captured after Biden senselessly ordered the U.S. military to abandon Bagram Air Base and leave that gear behind. According to News4’s story, that gear includes attack helicopters and light-attack fixed-wing Super Tucano airplanes. The report also says they captured one or more C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. The C-130 has long been the workhorse of the U.S. Air Force and allied militaries. It’s capable of landing and taking off from unprepared runways, and of dropping supplies to ground forces very accurately. The Taliban may now have one of the better-equipped military forces in the region if not the world. They certainly have a sophisticated propaganda effort.

Joe Biden pitched himself, and his party and the media and Never Trumpers pitched him as well, as the adult who would restore America’s prestige and standing in the world.

Here’s how that’s going.

The global humiliation of the United States that continues is Joe Biden’s doing. He made the decisions that led to this, apparently against the advice of the military and the intelligence community.

Will even this be enough to cause stubborn Joe Biden to regret his decision to abandon Afghanistan, and leave Americans and our military gear behind?