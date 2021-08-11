Beyond Farce: Biden Wants OPEC to Pump More Oil While He Strangles U.S. Energy Production

Joe Biden’s right hand evidently doesn’t know what Joe Biden’s left hand is doing.

During that infamous flurry of executive orders in his opening days in office, Biden clamped down both on U.S. energy production and our ability to buy and transport oil from our non-OPEC neighbor to the north, Canada.

He did this in two ways: executive orders “pausing” lease activity on federal lands of offshore oil-producing zones, and canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, which would have transported oil from Canada to the United States.

Biden’s outrageous actions unnecessarily hurt U.S. energy production, which helped drive energy prices up. You’re paying more at the gas pump in part due to these Biden actions.

Now he wants OPEC — that would be the unstable despotic countries we should not have to depend on for energy — to produce more oil according to CNBC.

The White House is calling on OPEC and its oil-producing allies to boost production in an effort to combat climbing gasoline prices, amid concerns that rising inflation could derail the economic recovery from Covid. Biden administration officials spoke with representatives from OPEC’s de facto leader Saudi Arabia this week, as well as with representatives from the United Arab Emirates and other OPEC+ members. The White House said the group’s July agreement to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day on a monthly basis beginning in August and stretching into 2022 is “simply not enough” during a “critical moment in the global recovery.”

Ridiculous. The United States had become energy independent during the Trump term. It no longer is, clearly, if the president is calling on OPEC to boost production to help out with our own recovery. Trump encouraged U.S. energy production. Biden discourages the same. The United States was the world’s energy superpower just a few months ago. Now we’re begging OPEC, hat in hand, to please help us out.

By the way, U.S. energy production cleanliness standards exceed those of OPEC. So by pushing production toward OPEC, Joe Biden is hurting the environment.

The same must be said for his electric vehicle policies. Those empower China to produce lithium, cobalt, and rare earth minerals, which China will burn vast amounts of coal to produce, all in the name of “climate change” somehow. To know the barest amount about energy is to understand the depths of either stupidity or gaslighting coming from this administration and its enablers in the media.

As I write this Biden is speaking on this issue but not addressing it. He fears inflation’s consequences on his political fortunes, but evidently does not fear its effects on your pocketbook. The most meaningful things he could do to address rising inflation are to unleash American energy again which would bring oil and gas prices back down, and to stop spending trillions of dollars that we do not have and cannot afford. Every new dollar in spending that we cannot afford devalues every dollar already in circulation or savings. It’s very simple.

Biden has never been a serious leader and isn’t one now. He’ll take neither action, but will instead support more irresponsible and unrestrained federal spending for the sake of partisan transformation politics while hiking taxes. He’s saying as much as I write this. He has no concept of the basics of economics, or, he’s knowingly pushing policies that hurt every working American who earns or wants to earn a paycheck while weakening the United States with respect to our ability to act independently. Pick your poison.

Either way, we’re in deep trouble. It’s as if Biden is playing chess against China but keeps putting his own king in check. Whether that’s down to incompetence or being on the wrong side, it’s still a disaster for the United States.