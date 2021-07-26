Koozie Fail: Trump Announces His Endorsement in the Texas Attorney General Primary

Former President Donald J. Trump has made his selection in the all-important race for attorney general in Texas.

Despite current Land Commissioner George P. Bush handing out these widely panned koozies at his AG campaign kick-off party in June:

I missed out on the @georgepbush swag yesterday: The koozie says "this is the only Bush that likes me. This is the Bush that got it right. I like him" – Donald Trump #txlege pic.twitter.com/pFTzQCmoRG — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 3, 2021

Trump has enthusiastically endorsed incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton in the all-important Republican primary.

“It is going to take a PATRIOT like Ken Paxton to advance America First policies in order to Make America Great Again,” Trump said in a statement Monday evening. “Ken has my Complete and Total Endorsement for another term as Attorney General of Texas. He is a true Texan who will keep Texas safe—and will never let you down!”

The former president held the endorsement back while posing with Bush recently for a photo. The endorsement going the other way must come as a shock to whoever convinced the commissioner to hand out those ill-advised koozies.

Trump’s endorsement will matter. His approval rating among Texas Republicans remains strong. Both the border and the economy were far stronger on his watch than they are now with Biden in the White House.

In addition to Paxton and Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman is running for attorney general in the Texas Republican primary. Sources tell PJ Media that Guzman has been quietly meeting with and wowing key leaders in law enforcement around the state.

