Austin Mayor Steve Adler Takes Democrat COVID Privilege Up a Notch

George Orwell’s Animal Farm gave us the useful phrase “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.” That book was written as an allegorical warning against communism, but since COVID-19 struck, Democrats tend to use it as a how-to.

The latest case in point is Austin Mayor Steve Adler. Back in November, he told Austin to stay home to stay safe. But he wasn’t at home at all when he said this.

Adler literally lives in a penthouse from which he can survey his domain. From that penthouse, far removed from the streets, he has allowed all manner of horrors to inflict the peasants such as allowing the homeless to camp out all over town under every overpass (but not at city hall!) and the defunding of the police who defend the ordinary folk from criminals. He has also shut down local businesses, including the live music scene, killing one of the things that gave Austin its unique vibe.

He also intends to raise taxes to pay for a mass transit train set that, thanks to COVID, few are likely to use.

Adler has managed to top all of that under his COVID-infused oligarchy.

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to "stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax" in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Cabo San Lucas is not a swank neighborhood on the outskirts of Austin. It’s in Mexico. As in, not even in the country of the city whose residents Adler told to stay home.

All Austinites are equal, but some are more equal than others.

Is this worse than Denver Mayor Michael Hancock telling his city to stay home for Thanksgiving before he jumped on planes to go to Houston and Mississippi?

At least Hancock stayed in the same country. Adler secretly and stealthily ran for the border, and that was after he hosted a small wedding for his daughter. As the reporter who caught Adler points out:

Adler told KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski that he did not violate his own order or orders by Gov. Greg Abbott and took multiple steps to ensure the safety of his guests, including rapid COVID-19 testing.