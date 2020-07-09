VIDEO: You Will Absolutely Not Believe What Bobby 'Beto' O'Rourke Blames For Spiking Violent Crime

Former flavor of the month Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke has an idea of what’s behind the spiraling violent crime and murder rates in several U.S. cities. You won’t believe what it is.

Or maybe you will.

Appearing on MSNBC, the man who said he was “born” to run for president before jumping up on tables and flaming out in the first lap of the campaign blamed the crime in Democrat-run cities on Republicans — who are predominantly pro-life — and their “death cult.”

Again, Republicans…who are mostly pro-life…somehow have a “death cult.”

Notably, the MSNBC host did not laugh in Beto’s face.

.@BetoORourke blames skyrocketing murder rates in U.S. cities on Republicans’ “death cult mentality” pic.twitter.com/gQxQFtYQh8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 8, 2020

Democrats had to come up with some excuse for the violence. They’re the ones who are listening to and voting along with the “defund the police” fringe. Democrats run those cities. Democrats are agitating city councils to cut police department funding. And if the shooters in those cities have any political affiliations, it’s not with the Party of Lincoln. The defund and demoralize the police movement simply has no Republicans in play.

Let’s take a long, hard look at where the crime is happening, and please share the following graph with your liberal friends if they haven’t already canceled you.

Does any primary color on the color wheel stand out? Well, the red one does…because it’s alone in a sea of blue. Crime is surging where Democrats are doing everything they can to empower criminals and crush the police.

Now, let’s take a look at the worst states for coronavirus since the outbreak began.

That’s easy enough to look up, as Statista keeps a running graph. Here’s a snapshot taken as of the writing of this post.

A reporter with a clue could have asked O’Rourke, “Do you see any red states in the top five? Do ya?”

That would be a trick question because Massachusetts is a blue state with a Republican governor at the moment, but it’s clearly a victim of the spread that started in New York, a blue state. As is Connecticut (blue), Rhode Island (blue) and the city named after a slaveholder and progenitor of genocide that has, curiously, not come up in cancel culture yet, Washington, District of Columbia (also blue as blue can be). Top state: New Jersey — score another one for Team Blue.

In the same clip above, O’Rourke calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbott to resign over his handling of the corona crisis. Texas is the nation’s second-most populous state. It’s suffering a surge in cases now (in its bluest cities, strangely enough where the big protests keep happening) but it’s not even in the top 10 of coronavirus deaths. It’s at number 39 out of 50, with just 10 deaths per 100,000 among its 29 million residents. Nearly half of those have occurred in nursing homes. It’s also a border state, and everyone here is hearing anecdotally of people crossing in illegally to get COVID care on the U.S. side of the border. The media thus far just aren’t looking into that particular issue.

O’Rourke presumably still believes NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) should hold onto his job despite the fact crime is surging hard in his state and the fact that the virus has been a runaway killer on his watch. Cuomo sent 6,300 people with the virus into nursing homes, where tens of thousands ended up dead. All of this could have lead to another question from a reporter with a mind for facts and fairness to Beto: “Do you want more death in Texas, then, you lying, fraudulent hack?”

Otherwise, why isn’t the unemployed former punk band flop calling on Cuomo to step down?