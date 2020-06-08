Get Gandhi!

Antifa are just iconoclasts at heart. Or…more likely…they don’t even know what they don’t know. Rioters did go after the monument to the 54th Massachusetts regiment last week. They were not some Confederate outfit. The 54th was an all-volunteer black Union regiment that fought against slavery during the Civil War, and proved that black men could be soldiers every bit as good as their white comrades. It’s sad that they had to proved that, but prove it they did.

Back to Gandhi:

Unknown miscreants vandalised the statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC with graffiti and spray paint, prompting the mission to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies.

Well, then the joke’s on the Indian Embassy. DC was too busy vandalizing its own streets with political graffiti to take their call.

One of the few statues of a foreign leader on a federal land in Washington, Gandhi’s statue was dedicated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the presence of the then US President Bill Clinton on September 16, 2000, during his state visit to the US. In October 1998, the US Congress had authorised the government of India to establish and maintain a memorial “to honour Mahatma Gandhi on Federal land in the District of Columbia”.

Gandhi was a brown man who stood up and walked — a lot — to fight colonialism. He won through non-violence. He was also human.

Apparently the Mahatma just wasn’t woke enough for today’s self-righteous rioters. NPR, which should be defunded, got the cancel ball rolling against him last October.

Exit question: If the black 54th Regiment and Gandhi aren’t woke enough for the wokes, then who is? And should anyone with a functioning brain listen to them?